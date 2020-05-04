Local Sports 5-4-2020

The Big Ten Conference has extended its suspension on all organized team activities through June 1st. The league says it will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and will again re-evaluate on June 1st. The conference also has previously announced a moratorium on all on and off campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

The Sertoma Eight Man All Star Football Classic has been postponed. The game was scheduled for June 20th at Hastings College. The President of the Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association Nathan Glause says the game has tentatively been re-scheduled for Thursday July 16th, but an official statement will be made later this month.

Coach Amy Williams has announced the addition of Ashley Scoggin to the Nebraska women’s basketball team’s roster for the 2020-2021 campaign. Scoggin comes to Nebraska with the potential of three years of eligibility remaining, after an outstanding redshirt freshman season at Salt Lake Community College. Scoggin averaged 10.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She hit nearly 40 percent of her three point attempts and almost 95 percent of her free throws.

The Nebraska football team has picked up a 6-foot-five, 205 pound outside linebacker from Miami. Patrick Payton has committed to Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class. He had other offers from Penn State and Mississippi State.

The Nebraska volleyball team has picked up a graduate transfer from Missouri. Middle blocker Kayla Caffey will have two years of eligibility remaining. She redshirted as a freshman in 2016 and was awarded a medical redshirt in 2018 after a leg injury. She made the SEC all freshman team in 2017, when she was fifth in the conference with 130 blocks.

It appears that five of the six Nebraska baseball seniors who had their seasons canceled this year will be back for another season. Division I spring athletes were granted another year by the NCAA in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The Lincoln Journal Star is reporting that Gareth Stroh, Ty Roseberry, Mojo Hagge, Luke Roskam and Joe Acker all expect to be back. Only Ben Klenke, who graduated this spring, is expected to move on. Klenke had not appeared in a game for Nebraska in 2020 before the season was stopped.

The Expedition League has announced a delay to the start of their season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The first games in the league were scheduled for May 26th. The league also announced that due to travel restrictions into and out of Canada and limits placed on the size of gatherings into the summer by the Province of Manitoba, the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks will not be able to play their 2020 home season in Brandon, Manitoba. As a result, the Whiskey Jacks will play their 2020 home season in North Dakota.

Fonner Park will begin their second “live” meet of the season today with an eight race card. Fonner has been operating since March 23rd with no fans in the stands. Last week, they were granted an additional 12 days of racing by the Nebraska State Racing Commission to take them through May 27th. Racing will continue on a Monday through Wednesday schedule. First race post time will be at 4:00pm.

The Kansas City Chiefs added another developmental quarterback to serve as a backup to Patrick Mahomes by agreeing to contract terms with undrafted rookie Shea Patterson of Michigan. Patterson threw for 88-hundred yards in his four collegiate seasons. He played two years at Ole Miss before transferring to Michigan. The Chiefs have also signed Jordan Ta’amu, who played with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL. Veteran Chad Henne recently re-signed with the Chiefs on a two year contract and will enter the season as Mahomes’ main backup. .

Andy Dalton has signed a one year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, after being released by Cincinnati. Dalton was 70-61-2 in his nine seasons with the Bengals. The Chicago Bears have declined the fifth year option on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for the 2021 season.Trubisky was the number two overall pick in the 2017 Draft. He was 27th in the league in touchdown passes last season, 21st in passing yards, 32nd in yards gained per pass attempt and 28th in quarterback rating. Bears General Manager Ryan Pace said last month that Trubisky and Nick Foles will compete for the starting job in 2020. Pace traded up a spot with San Francisco in 2017 to draft Trubisky ahead of quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

William Byron picked up his third win in four events in NASCAR’s Iracing series yesterday. Byron passed Tommy Hill with seven laps remaining to win the virtual race at Dover International Speedway. Christopher Bell was second followed by Hill, Erik Jones and Michael McDowell.

The all time winningest coach in NFL history has died. Don Shula was 90. He retired after the 1995 season with 347 wins, 173 losses and six ties. Shula was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.