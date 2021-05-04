Local Sports 5-4-2021

Nebraska has finalized its 2021 football schedule with the addition of a matchup against the Fordham Rams on September 4th at Memorial Stadium. The game against Fordham replaces a previously scheduled game with Southeast Louisiana on November 13th. The Nebraska-Fordham game will be the Huskers 2021 home opener and will be the first ever meeting between the two schools. Nebraska will open the season at Illinois on August 28th. The Huskers will play other road games at Oklahoma, Michigan State, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The other home games for Nebraska will be against Buffalo, Northwestern, Michigan, Purdue, Ohio State and Iowa.

Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has made a late addition to his 2021 recruiting class. Link Year Prep Missouri guard Quaran McPherson committed to the Huskers yesterday. McPherson is a 6-foot-3, 180 pound combo-guard originally from Queens, New York. He spent time at Woodstock Academy in Connecticut before transferring to Link Year Prep for the 2020-2021 season. He chose the Huskers over offers from Auburn and Connecticut among others. McPherson joins a class that is already ranked in the top 15 in the nation.

A coach with Nebraska ties will take over the football program at Kansas. Lance Leipold has spent time as an assistant coach with Doane, UNO and Nebraska. He has spent the last six seasons as the head coach at Buffalo, where he led the Bulls to bowl games in his final three seasons.

The Hastings High baseball team will close out the regular season today with a game against Crete at Duncan Field. The Tigers have won eight games in a row. They are 17-5 on the season. The Cardinals are 4-15. First pitch will be at 4:30pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 4:15pm.

Adams Central will play host to St. Paul/Palmer today at the Smith Complex. The Patriots are 10-7 on the season. First pitch will be at 4:30pm.

In action last night, Columbus took two from Grand Island 10-0 and 8-7. Kearney defeated Omaha Burke 9-2.

The season is over for the Hastings High girl’s soccer team. The Tigers lost to Northwest 4-2 last night in the B-7 subdistrict tournament in Aurora. Hastings ends the season 5-10. Northwest will play Kearney Catholic in the finals today at 5:00pm. The Stars upset top seeded Aurora yesterday 4-1.

In the boys B-7 subdistrict tournament in Grand Island yesterday, Northwest beat Aurora 3-0 and York got by Kearney Catholic 1-0. Northwest will play York in the finals at 5:00pm this afternoon.

ROYALS> The Cleveland Indians beat Kansas City 8-6 last night. The Royals still lead the American League Central Division with a 16-11 mark. The same two teams will play at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

BAYLOR> Atlanta Dream coach Nicki Collen is leaving the WNBA to take over as coach of the Baylor women’s basketball team. She replaces Kim Mulkey, who left last week to bcome LSU’s coach. Collen became the Dream’;s head coach prior to the 2018 season and went 38-52 in her three years with Atlanta. Her best season was her first, when the Dream finished 23-11 in 2018 and advanced to the WNBA semifinals. She’s been an assistant coach at Florida Gulf Coast, Arkansas, Louisville and Colorado State.

NFL> Tennessee Titans fourth round NFL draft pick Rahad Weaver has been charged by the Pittsburgh Police Department with one count of simple assault in connection with an incident that occurred on April 18th at 2:28 in the morning. Weaver was selected by the Titans with the 135th overall pick after a standout career at Pittsburgh. In 35 games, Weaver collected 109 tackles and 17 sacks.

MLB> Less than five weeks into the season, the New York Mets are making significant changes. They have fired their hitting coach and their assistant hitting coach after they lost to St. Louis 6-5 last night. New York has struggled badly with runners in scoring position. Several accomplished hitters are off to slow starts, including 341-million dollar newcomer Francisco Lindor, who is batting just .163 and is mirred in an 0-for-20 slump.