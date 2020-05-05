Local Sports 5-5-2020

The Nebraska football team has offered a scholarship to Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, a three star 2021 prospect according to 247 Sports. Nebraska has not offered an in-state quarterback since Allan Everidge in 2003, who later flipped to Kansas State when Frank Solich was dismissed as head coach. The last two in state players to sign with Nebraska as a quarterback were Mike McLaughlin in 2001 and Eric Crouch in 1997. Haarberg is the 16th ranked dual threat quarterback in the nation. He threw for 19-hundred yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior. He also rushed for 458 yards and four scores. He has other scholarship offers from Boston College, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, Old Dominion, Ohio, UMass and Wyoming.

Three Nebraska walk-on offensive linemen have entered the NCAA transfer portal. AJ Forbes, Josh Wegener and Xavier Trevino have not played in a game for the Huskers. Wegener played at Iowa Western Community College before walking on at Nebraska. Trevino is from Lincoln Southeast, Forbes walked on after graduating from Bellevue West. He was on the travel roster in four of Nebraska’s five road games last season.

A 6-foot-1, 205 pound running back from Dayton, Ohio is set to join the Nebraska football team this fall as a walk on. John Bivens was a target in Nebraska’s 2019 recruiting class. He rushed for 13-hundred 8 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2017 as a junior. A knee injury cost Bivens his entire senior season in 2018. He was being recruited by Nebraska, USC, Louisville and Kentucky.

The top returning high school quarterback in the state this coming fall has committed to North Dakota State. Cole Payton of Omaha Westside threw for 19-hundred 86 yards and 24 touchdowns last year. He also rushed for 872 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also had offers from Dartmouth, Illinois State, Northern Iowa and South Dakota.

Fonner Park kicked off their second “live” meet of the season yesterday with an eight race card. The track had a mutual handle of just over three million dollars. Racing continues today. First race post time will be at 4:00pm.

The Tri City Storm completed Phase I of the 2020 USHL Draft by making eight selections in the ten round draft. The Storm selected four forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender. The Phase I Draft, formerly known as the “Futures Draft,” is open to 2004 birth year players only. Phase II of the draft is open to players of all ages eligible to play junior hockey and who are not currently protected by another USHL team. Phase II of the draft will be held today.

Derek Billeter will be the new girl’s basketball coach at Loomis. Billeter has been an assistant girls basketball coach at the school for the last four years. He is taking over for Stacia Fertig, who resigned from teaching and coaching this spring after leading the Wolves to the Class D2 State Tournament.

The Sertoma Eight Man All Star Football Classic has been postponed, due to the cornoavirus pandemic. The game was set for June 20th at Hastings College. Officials with the Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association are looking at possible dates in July to reschedule the game.

NFL> The NFL is moving ahead with plans for the upcoming season. The league plans to start play on time and is slated to release its schedules for the 2020 season this week. The league said Monday, that all of the 2020 NFL games will be played in the U.S. to try to keep players, Personnel and fans safe. The NFL had been planning to play one game in Mexico City and four games in London.

NAIA> Women’s flag football will become a varsity sport for NAIA schools by next year. The NAIA will host its first showcase open to female football athletes in late summer or early fall. The first competitive season will be held next spring, and the NAIA will host an emerging sport or invitational championship in the spring of 2022. An emerging sport in the NAIA is defined as at least 15 participating institutions, while an invitational is at least 25. A sport must have a minimum of 40 participating schools to be considered for full championship status.