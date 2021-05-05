Local Sports 5-5-2021

Former Husker Basketball player Teddy Allen is transferring to New Mexico State. Allen left the Nebraska program in the final few weeks of the regular season and eventually entered the transfer portal on March 23rd. He appeared in 22 games for the Huskers this past season and averaged 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Allen will have two years of eligibility remaining at New Mexico State.

Husker Softball freshmen Kaylin Kinney and Billie Andrews were both honored with weekly awards from the Big Ten Conference yesterday. Kinney was named the Big Ten Player of the Week, while Andrews was selected as the co-Freshman of the Week. Kinney was 4 for 5 at the plate with three home runs, four runs scored and six rbi’s in the series against Maryland last week. She also started the third game of the series in the circle and allowed only one run in five innings. Andrews was 6 for 11 at the plate against Maryland and matched Kinney with three home runs and six rbi’s.

Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball coach Kevin Lofton has announced that Colorado natives Garret Brown and Braden Boley will be joining the Lopers this fall. Brown is a 6-foot-6, 200 pound forward who averaged 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as a high school senior this year. Boley is a 6-foot-3, 175 pound guard who averaged 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game last year. They are the sixth and seventh recruits for the Lopers this year.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference Post Season Softball Tournament gets underway today. In Fremont, Jamestown will play Northwestern at noon followed by Midland against Briar Cliff at 2:00pm. In Sioux City, Concordia will play Doane at 10:00am followed by Morningside against Mount Marty at noon. The double elimination tournament will run through Saturday.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference Post Season Baseball Tournament begins tomorrow.

The Hastings High baseball team took advantage of nine walks, three hit batters and three errors to beat Crete 11-1 yesterday at Duncan Field. It’s the ninth straight win for the Tigers. Brayden Mackey was the winning pitcher. He threw the first three innings and gave up no runs and five hits. Mackey struck out one. Justin Musgrave threw three innings of relief and gave up one run and one hit while striking out six. Hastings is now 18-5 on the season and will play in the B-1 District tournament on Friday.

The Adams Central baseball team scored four runs in the seventh inning to beat St. Paul/Palmer 12-11 last night. The Cats issued 13 walks in the game and hit one batter. The Patriots had just four hits. Adams Central is now 11-7 on the season and will play Falls City on Thursday in the first round of the B-4 District Tournament in Omaha.

Northwest won the Boys Soccer B-7 Subdistrict Tournament last night with a 1-0 win over York. Kearney Catholic won the girls championship with a 1-0 win over Northwest.

Sandy Creek won the Sutton golf invitational yesterday. The Cougars finished with a team score of 335. Doniphan/Trumbull was second with a 340. Milford came in third with a 344. Sutton was fifth with a 389. St. Cecilia was seventh with a 400. Ethan Smith of Doniphan/Trumbull was the medalist with a 69.

ROYALS> Harold Ramirez hit a tie-breaking double in the eighth, pinch-hitter Jake Bauers added a two run homer later in the inning and the Cleveland Indians rallied from a three run deficit to beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 last night. The same two teams play at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.