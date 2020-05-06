Local Sports 5-6-2020

Former Nebraska football standout Quincy Enunwa has suffered another setback in a once promising professional career. According to reports, Enunwa will miss the entire 2020 season due to a neck injury. The New York Jets placed him on the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. Enunwa missed the 2017 season because of a neck injury and then reinjured his neck in the 2019 season opener. After a promising 2018 season, Enunwa landed a four year, 33.4 million dollar contract extension, but he has played only one game on that deal. Enunwa’s six million dollar salary for 2020 is fully guaranteed. In 2021, 4.1 million dollars of his 7.8 million is guaranteed for injury.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team has missed out on a 6-foot-nine inch center from New York City. Adama Sanoga signed with Connecticut on Tuesday. The signing leaves Nebraska with one open scholarship for the 2020-2021 season.

It was another successful day of racing yesterday at Fonner Park in Grand Island. The track had a mutual handle of 3.3 million dollars with no fans in the stands. It was the second day of racing for Fonners extended 12 day meet. The track also announced that there would be two mandatory payouts for the Dinsdale Late Pick 5 Jackpot in May. The first one will be on Wednesday May 13th. The second one will be on the final day of racing on Wednesday May 27th. First race post time today will be at 4:00pm.

The Tri City Storm has announced they will host their 2020 Selection Camp and Team Tryouts July 21st through the 25th in Las Vegas. The five day long camp will determine the Storm hockey team for the 2020-2021 season.

The Nebraska Sports Council has announced that the Cornhusker State Games Torch Run will be conducted virtually from June 1st through the 25th across all counties in Nebraska. The new format calls for runners to register, run a minimum of one mile in a safe location in their home county, and then post a selfie-photo or video from their mile on the Cornhusker State Games Torch Run Facebook page on the day assigned to their county. Those interested in running can register and find out more details at cornhuskerstategames.com.

NFL> The New York Giants have claimed quarterback Cooper Rush off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Rush was waived on Monday after the Cowboys signed Andy Dalton. Rush served as Dak Prescott’s backup prior to the addition of Dalton. The move reunites Rush with former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, who was hired this offseason as the Giants’ offensive coordinator. They spent the past three seasons together in Dallas.