Local Sports 5-6-2021

Crystal Elliot of Nebraska has been named the Bowler of the Year and Head Coach Paul Klempa has been named the Bill Straub Coach of the Year by the National Tenpin Coaches Association. Elliot put together a dominate 2021 season, leading the Huskers to its sixth NCAA title. She ranked second nationally with an average of 216. Elliot becomes the 11th Husker to be named the Bowler of the Year. Klempa was named Coach of the Year in only his second season as head coach.

The Hastings College baseball team will play Concordia today in the first round of the GPAC Post Season Baseball Tournament in Seward. The Bulldogs are the number one seed in the tournament with a mark of 34-9. They finished 21-7 in the conference. The Broncos are the number eight seed with a record of 13-29. They were 11-17 in the conference. First pitch will be at 3:00pm. In the other game, Morningside will play Briar Cliff at noon. In Crete, Mount Marty will play Jamestown at noon followed by Doane against Northwestern at 3:00pm.

Jamestown went 2-0 yesterday in the GPAC Post Season Softball Tournament in Fremont. Midland and Northwestern each went 1-1. Briar Cliff was eliminated. In Sioux City, Concordia won both of their games. Morningside went 1-1. Doane and Mount Marty lost their first round games. Their second game will be held today after weather forced a delay last night.

Adams Central begins play today in the B-4 District Baseball Tournament in Omaha. The Patriots will play Falls City at 7:30pm tonight. In the other game at 5:00pm, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran will play Thurston-Cuming County at 5:00pm. The winners will play the top two seeds in the tournament, Omaha Skutt and Bennington on Friday.

The B-1 District Baseball Tournament gets underway today at Duncan Field. At noon, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy will play Fort Calhoun, followed by Plattsmouth against Auburn at 2:30pm and Wayne against Douglas County West at 5:00pm. Hastings High is the number one seed. They’ll play the winner of the first game tomorrow at 2:30pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 2:15pm.

Grand Island will play Omaha Northwest tomorrow in the opening game of the A-2 District at Bellevue West. Kearney will play Lincoln Southwest on Saturday in the first round of the A-6 District Tournament in Fremont.

The Kearney girls won the A-7 District Soccer Tournament last night with a 3-1 win over Lincoln High. The Grand Island boys will play Columbus tonight for the A-4 championship.

ROYALS> Josh Naylor homered in the ninth inning, sending the Cleveland Indians to a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals last night. Cleveland trailed 4-0 after five innings, but came back to get the win. The same two teams play at 1:10pm this afternoon. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri-Cities beginning with the pre-game show at 12:30pm.

MLB> Josh Means was almost perfect for the Baltimore Orioles last night, retiring all 27 batters he faced in a 6-0 victory over Seattle. The Mariners did have one baserunner when Sam Haggerty reached base on a third strike wild pitch in the third inning. It was the first individual no hitter for the Orioles since Jim Palmer in 1969. Baltimore had four pitchers combine for a no hitter in 1991.