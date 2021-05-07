Local Sports 5-7-2021

The Nebraska baseball team will play two games each against Indiana and Rutgers this weekend in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Huskers are 20-10 on the season. The Hoosiers are 20-9. The Scarlet Knights are 17-13. Since its finals week on the UNL campus, the Huskers will play Saturday, Sunday and Monday this weekend. We’ve have the Nebraska/Indiana game tomorrow on ESPN 1550/92.7FM KICS. Pre-game show begins at 1:30pm with the first pitch at 2:10pm.

The Nebraska softball team will play four games against the Iowa Hawkeyes this weekend in Iowa City. Both teams are 20-16 on the season and are tied for ffith place in the Big Ten Conference standings with two weeks to go.

The Hastings College baseball team dropped a 13-6 decision to Concordia yesterday in the first round of the GPAC Post Season Baseball Tournament in Seward. Josh Merithew was the losing pitcher. He threw 3 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs and nine hits. . Merithew struck out one and walked one. Tino Zach had three hits and one RBI. Hastings is now 13-30 on the season and will play Morningside today in the elimination game at noon. The Mustangs lost to Briar Cliff yesterday 12-1. In the Crete Regional, Mount Marty beat Jamesstown 4-2 and Doane got by Northwestern 7-6.

Top seed Midland and third seeded Concordia will play for the GPAC Post Season Softball Championship tomorrow. The best of three series begins at 11:00am in Fremont. Midland went 4-1 to capture the Midland bracket. Concordia was 3-0 to win the Morningside bracket.

Hastings High will play Concordia/Brownell Talblot/Omaha Christian Academy today in the semifinals of the B-1 District Baseball Tournament at Duncan Field. The Tigers are the number one seed in the tournament and did not play yesterday. The Mustangs beat Fort Calhoun 8-1. First pitch will be at 2:30pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 2:15pm. In the other games, Plattsmouth got by Auburn 4-3 and Wayne took care of Douglas County West 12-2.

Adams Central will play second seeded Bennington today in the semifinals of the B-4 District Tournament in Omaha. The Patriots beat Falls City 6-0 yesterday. First pitch will be at 7:30pm at Omaha Skutt High School. In the other game, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran beat Thurston-Cuming County 3-2. They’ll play top seeded Omaha Skutt at 5:00pm this afternoon.

Grand Island will play Omaha Northwest today in the first round of the A-2 District Baseball Tournament at Bellevue West. First pitch will be at 2:00pm. Kearney will play Lincoln Souhwest tomorrow in the first round of the A-6 District Tournament in Fremont. First pitch will be at 12:30pm.

The Grand Island boys soccer team wil be playing in the state tournament after capturing the A-4 District Champsionhip last night with a 3-2 win over Columbus.

In the boys district championship games tomorrow, Kearney Cathiolic will play at Lexington beginning at noon. Ralston will play Northwest beginning at 11:30am. In girls soccer, Kearney Catholic will play at Omaha Skutt beginning at 2:30pm.

ROYALS> Triston McKenzie bounced back from a rugged start to pitch one-hit ball into the sixth inning and the Cleveland Indians completed a four-game sweep by blanking the Kansas City Royals 4-0 yesterday. It was the fifth straight loss for the Royals, who came into the series with the best record in baseball. Cleveland went 6-1 on its road trip against the White Sox and Kansas City, and has won nine of 11. This was the first time in the 48-year history of Kauffman Stadium that the Indians swept a four-game series at the park. Kansas City will host the Chicago White Sox tonight beginning at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on ‘The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.