Local Sports 5-8-2020

The Creighton Bluejays incoming freshman class is ranked number 27 in the nation according to PrepVolleyball.com. The Jays signed two in state players, including setter Katie Maser of Grand Island Central Catholic. It’s the fourth time in six years that Creighton brought in a class ranked in the top 30. The Jays had the 10th best class in 2018 and the 11th best in 2015. Creighton finished number 16 in the final coaches top 25 poll of the season after winning a sixth consecutive Big East regular season title and reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The top ten recruiting classes will be announced soon.

The man who allegedly shot former Nebraska standout Mike Rozier in 1996 has been released from prison, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Louis Pierce served 20 years of a life sentence before winning a legal battle he started while in custody. Pierce may not be free for long. Prosecutors will work to return Pierce to prison by trying him on attempted murder and gun charges. Rozier was shot three times in his hometown of Camden in November 1996.

FOOTBALL> The state of Oregon has taken a stance on a possible college football season this year. Governor Kate Brown said yesterday “large gatherings of people for events such as sporting events, concerts and festivals cannot go on in Oregon until effective prevention and treatment for the cornovirus, such as a vaccine is available.” Brown added that such events through the month of September should be canceled or heavily modified. The Oregon football team is scheduled to host North Dakota State, Ohio State and Hawaii in September.

NFL> The Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs will kickoff the 2020 NFL season on Thursday September 10th against the Houston Texans. The Chiefs overcame a 24-0 second quarter deficit to beat the Texans 51-31 in last years AFC Divisional game. The first Sunday night game will pit the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Rams on September 13th. The following night, there will be a Monday night doubleheader as Pittsburgh will play at the New York Giants in the first game followed by Tennessee at Denver in the second game.

A Friday afternoon game on Christmas Day will feature Minnesota playing at New Orleans. It’s the first Friday game in the NFL since 2009. The Thanksgiving tripleheader will feature the Texans at Detroit followed by the Washington Redskins at Dallas. The late game will have Baltimore playing at Pittsburgh.

If you dig deep into the schedules, you’ll see something weird. The New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins will play each other in back to back games in November. The Jets will play at Miami in week 10, then both teams have a bye week in Week 11 before playing each other again in Week 12 at Metlife Stadium. That’s the first time that has happened since 1991.