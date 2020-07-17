Local Sports

The NCAA handed down its latest guidelines for playing through a pandemic, while also sounding an alarm: The prospect of having a fall semester with football and other sports is looking grim. If the games go on, the NCAA says college athletes should be tested for COVID-19 no more than 72 hours before they play, players with high risk exposures to the coronavirus should be quarantined for 14 days and everybody on the sideline should wear a mask. The final point could be crucial for managing a team this season. Any close contact of someone who tests positive could sideline players for 14 days. Around the country, the number of COVID 19 cases are on the rise and many states have slowed reopenings or reinstated social distancing restrictions on some businesses.

The Nebraska football team has landed a 6-foot-2, 225 pound running back from Tallahassee, Florida. Jaquez Yant says he’ll join the 2020 class as a walk-on. Nebraska initially explored Yant as a linebacker, but will start him at running back. He ran for 583 yards and ten touchdowns as a senior. The previous year he rushed for 908 yards and 10 touchdowns and also caught 12 passes for 150 yards. Yant had drawn interest from various schools over the years, including Florida and Auburn.

The Hastings Sodbusters beat the Western Nebraska Pioneers 7-3 last night. The Sodbusters outhit the Pioneers 10-3. Ryan McDonald, Cole Evans, Grant Schmidt and Griffin Everitt had two hits apiece. Hastings is now 10-9 on the season. The same two teams will play tonight at 6:35pm.

Hastings Five Points Bank will play Elkhorn and Lincoln Northeast tonight in the Lincoln Tournament. Hastings is 19-5 on the season. Gametimes will be at 5:30pm and 7:30pm at Sherman Field. Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes will play at Sutton tonight. Hastings is 16-8 on the season. First pitch will be at 6:30pm.

Kearney Runza will play Omaha Burke and Lincoln Southeast tonight in the Lincoln Tournament. Kearney Post 52 will play a doubleheader this afternoon at Millard South.

Lincoln East has canceled the rest of their American Legion baseball season after two players tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Three other players came into close contact with an infected person earlier in the week. East was 20-7 this year and was playing in the Lincoln Tournament.

The Class C1 and C2 Top 10 Basketball Camp will be held today at Grand Island Central Catholic. Games are being held behind closed doors due to COVID 19 restrictions. Grand Island Central Catholic, Kearney Catholic, Adams Central, Sutton and St. Paul are among the tesms playing games today. In the Class D1 and D2 Top 10 Basketball Camp yesterday, North Platte St. Pats beat Humphrey St. Francis 52-37 to win the championship.

NFL> Fifteen women who previously worked for the Washington Redskins organization have alleged sexual harassment and verbal abuse by former scouts and members of ower Daniel Snyder’s inner circle. There are no allegations against Snyder or former longtime general manager Bruce Allen, who was fired after the 2019 season after 10 years with the franchise.

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are no longer a couple. The two had been dating since 2017. Speculation of a breakup had been picked up over the past week. Patrick was not spotted in Lake Tahoe, where Rodgers competed in golf’s American Century Championship. Some also noticed she stopped following the Green Bay Packers quarterback on Instagram. The two met at the ESPYS in 2012. They went public with their relationship in January of 2018 and Rodgers attended the Daytona 500 the following month to watch her race.