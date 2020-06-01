Local Sports 6-1-2020

A new directed health measure takes effect today. NSAA member schools are permitted to conduct voluntary strength and conditioning sessions. High school weight rooms are also permitted to open. High school gyms may also open for sport-specific drills. Practice can begin for all non-contact sports including baseball and softball with games beginning on June 18th.

University of Nebraska student-athletes will begin returning to athletic facilities for voluntary summer workouts today. Members of the football, volleyball, soccer and men’s and women’s basketball teams will be the first to report. Additional Husker teams will prepare to begin workouts in a phased approach in the coming weeks.

Nebraska lost a big part of their 2021 recruiting class last night when 3-star wide receiver Jaylin Noel selected Iowa State over Nebraska. During his junior season, Noel hauled in 42 passes for 769 yards and nine touchdowns. He also chipped in with 251 rushing yards and three scores.

Nebraska did pick up a commitment from wide receiver Shawn Hardy of Kingsland, Georgia over the weekend. The 6-foot-three, 190 pounder is listed as the number 106 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class. As a junior at Camden County High School last season, Hardy totaled 44 receptions for 782 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s piled up over 15-hundred receiving yards and 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He picked the Huskers over offers from Ohio State, LSU, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, South Carolina, Purdue and West Virginia.

A highly recruited safety in Nebraska’s Class of 2020 has announced his plans to transfer without playing a down for the Huskers. Henry Gray has entered the transfer portal and becomes the 13th scholarship player to leave the program for one reason or another this offseason. Gray was the number 27 safety in the country.

A former Nebraska walk-on wide receiver is transferring to Portland State after spending one year at Nebraska. Darien Chase appeared in four games for the Huskers last season, making one catch for 13 yards in a game against Northern Illinois.

A former Lincoln Christian standout is transferring to Nebraska as a graduate transfer. Jared Bubak will play his final season for the Huskers after spending four years at Arizona State. The 6-foot-5, 242 pound Bubak was once committed to Nebraska, before deciding to attend Arizona State on scholarship. He competed in 17 games for the Sun Devils, playing mostly on special teams.

NASCAR> Brad Keselowski won his second race of the season when the leaders crashed in front of him with a lap remaining at Bristol Motor Speedway. Keselowski also won the Coca-Cola 600 seven nights ago at Charlotte Motor Speedway when a caution with two laps to go helped him get into victory lane. The victory dropped into Keselowski’s lap when Chase Elliot and Joey Logano collided as they raced for the win. Clint Bowyer finished second followed by Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch and Erik Jones. The Xfinity series cars will run tonight at the track.

HALL> The College Football Hall of Fame was damaged after a night of protests in downtown Atlanta. The facility’s most valuable trophies and artifacts were moved to a secure facility in case additional trouble breaks out amid national unrest over the death of a Minneapolis man.