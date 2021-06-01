Local Sports 6-1-2021

The Nebraska baseball team has been selected as the number two seed at the Fayetteville NCAA Regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas and will play number three seed Northeastern on Friday at 7:00pm. The Arkansas Razorbacks are the tournament’s number one overall seed and will play number four seed New Jersey Institute of Technology. Friday will be the first ever meeting between Nebraska and Northeastern. The Huskies won the 2021 CAA Tournament title. The Huskers are 31-12 and are champions of the Big Ten Conference. This is the 17th overall tournament appearance for Nebraska and their 14th appearance in the last 21 years.

The Nebraska baseball team was well represented when the Big Ten Conference released its season baseball awards. Junior infielder/right handed pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach became the first Husker baseball player to be named the Big Ten Player of the Year, Max Anderson was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Will Bolt was tabbed the Big Ten Coach of the Year.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team is losing guard Delano Banton who is declaring for the NBA draft. Banton sat out the 2019-2020 season after transferring from Western Kentucky. Last year, he averaged 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists while starting 22 of 27 games. Banton has until July 7th to withdraw his name from the July 29th draft and could still return to the Huskers for his fourth year of college eligibility.

University of Nebraska Track and Field Coach Gary Pepin has named Justin St. Clair as an associate head coach and the new throws coach for the Huskers following the conclusion of the 2021 outdoor season. St. Clair comes to Nebraska after 10 years as the throws coach at North Dakota State. He replaces Scott Cappos, who after seven seasons coaching the Husker throwers and 25 years coaching in the Big Ten Conference, will pursue other professional opportunities.

Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin had a memorable Memorial Day. The 6-foot-2, 190 pound sophomore-to-be received offers from Nebraska and Florida State on the same day. Kaelin wasn’t even the starter on the varsity team for the Thunderbirds this season. As a freshman, he was the number two quarterback as well as their starter for the junior varsity team.

In American Legion Baseball action tonight, Hastings Five Points Bank will host North Platte at Duncan Field. First pitch will be at 7:30pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 7:15pm. Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes will play North Platte in the first game at 5:00pm. In other action, Hastings Runza will play a doubleheader at Minden, Kearney Runza and Kearney Post 52 will host Columbus and Grand Island Home Federal will play two games at Norfolk.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals beat Pittsburgh 7-3 yesterday. Mike Minor pitched six solid innings, giving up two runs and five hits. He struck out seven and walked one. The same two teams play at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Washington beat Philadelphia 120-114. The 76ers lead the series 3-1. Utah defeated Memphis 120-113. The Jazz lead the series 3-1.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Montreal beat Toronto 3-1. The Canadians win the series 4-3. The New York Islanders knocked off Boston 4-3. That series is tied at a game apiece. .