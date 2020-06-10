Local Sports 6-10-2020

The Major League baseball draft will be held today and a longtime Nebraska streak most certainly will come to an end. A Husker has been drafted in each of the past 27 years, and 41 of the past 42, but that was when the draft was at least 40 rounds. This year’s draft is only five rounds. The last time Nebraska had a player drafted in the first five rounds was Ryan Boldt in 2016, when he was picked up by the Tampa Bay Rays in the second round. Nebraska could start losing players on Sunday when Major League teams are allowed to contact undrafted free agents. Teams can sign an unlimited number of undrafted free agents for a maximum of 20-thousand dollars apiece. The signing deadline is August 1st. The last time a team didn’t draft a Nebraska player or sign one as a free agent was in 1977.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference has decided to go ahead with its fall sports season, if certain directed health measures are met. The Council of Presidents has established that student athletes may begin practice no earlier than August 15th. Competition in volleyball, soccer, cross country, baseball and softball can not begin earlier than September 5th. Competition in football can not begin before September 12th. That means two Bronco football games will be wiped out. The Task Force will continue to meet over the summer to set further policies regarding game operations, medical aspects and fan attendance at GPAC events.

Jade Ovendale has been named the new women’s soccer coach at Hastings College. Ovendale comes to Bronco nation after spending the past two seasons as the head women’s coach at Northern Oklahoma College following three seasons as the assistant men’s coach. She replaces Alex Piekarski, who spent just one year at Hastings College. He has moved on to take over as the head women’s soccer coach at Northwestern Oklahoma State.

The Hastings Sodbusters have released their schedule for the 2020 season. The Sodbusters open the season at home on June 26th against the Fremont Moo. In fact, 40 of the 52 games this year will be against the Moo or the Western Nebraska Pioneers. The Expedition League has decided to limit travel this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The other teams participating in the league this year are the Badlands Big Sticks, Pierre Trappers and the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs. The Expedition League Championship series will begin on August 21st. Players will start reporting on June 15th.

HAWKEYES> Iowa sophomore linebacker Dillon Doyle has entered the transfer portal. He is the son of long time Iowa conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who was put on administrative leave on Monday pending an external investigation into a series of claims of mistreatment by former players. Doyle appeared in all 13 games for the Hawkeyes last season, recording 23 tackles and a forced fumble.

MLB> The Major League Players Association has made a proposal to Major League Baseball for a season of 89 games, with a full prorated share of salary and expanded playoffs. It is a reduction of 25 games over the union’s previous proposal. Major League baseball on Monday proposed a 76 game season that would cover up to 75 percent of a players prorated salary. The latest proposal would have the season start on July 10th and end on October 11th with 16 teams advancing to post season play.

NASCAR> NASCAR teams will race at Martinsville Speedway tonight. Ryan Blaney will start from the pole position, with Aric Almirola joining him on the front row. Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Junior won last year races at this track. The green flag will drop at 6:00pm.