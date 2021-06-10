Local Sports 6-10-2021

Six distinguished student-athletes make up the 2021 Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class announced yesterday. The class includes women’s swimming and diving standout Therese Alshammar, wrestler Jordan Burroughs, baseball and men’s basketball player Bob Cerv, women’s basketball player Kelsey Griffin, football player Larry Jacobson and volleyball player Cathy Noth. This year’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday October 1st, a day before Nebraska takes on Northwestern in the annual Homecoming Game at Memorial Stadium. In addition to the 2021 class, the 2020 class will also be inducted after last year’s ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic. The 2020 class includes bowler Amanda Burgoyne, football player Eric Crouch, football and track standout Sam Francis, women’s basketball player Maurtice Ivy, volleyball player Jordan Larson and legendary volleyball coach Terry Pettit.

Max Anderson of Nebraska has been named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Anderson was second on the team this year with a .332 batting average with 61 hits. He also added seven home runs and 32 RBI’s in 45 games.

Creighton’s Alan Roden also made the list. Roden hit .378 in 39 games for the Jays this season. He led Creighton with nine home runs, 17 doubles, 54 hits, 39 runs scored and 98 total bases.

Nebraska transfer quarterback Luke McCaffrey is leaving Louisville without ever taking part in an official practice for the Cardinals. McCaffrey left the Nebraska program in January after starting seven games for the Huskers.

In American Legion Baseball action last night, Hastings Runza took a pair of games from Lincoln Southeast 11-3 and 2-1. Hastings is now 12-3 on the season and will play in the Bennington Tournament this weekend. Kearney Post 52 swept Lexington 11-3 and 19-0. Kearney is now 10-6 and will host a tournament this weekend at Memorial Field. Grand Island Home Federal beat Columbus 10-5. Grand Island is now 6-1.

Hastings Five Points Bank and Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes will play at Columbus tonight. Action gets underway at 5:00pm.

ROYALS> The Los Angeles Angels beat Kansas City 6-1 last night. Brad Keller took his first loss in seven starts, allowing five runs on eight hits with four walks. Kansas City will play at Oakland tonight, beginning at 8:40. Pre-game show begins at 8:00pm on The Breeze 94.5FM

CWS> Oklahoma beat Florida State 6-2 last night in the second game of the championship series of the women’s softball tournament. The deciding third game is set for this afternoon. Oklahoma is seeking its fifth national championship. Florida State is trying for its second title in four years.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Phoenix beat Denver 123-98. The Suns lead that series 2-0.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, the New York Islanders knocked off Boston 6-2. The Islanders win that series 4-2.