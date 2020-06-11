Local Sports 6-11-2020

The 62nd annual Shrine Bowl football game is still a “go” for July 11th in Kearney. There will be a limit of ten family members per player and all patrons will have their temperature taken upon entering the stadium. There remains one big obstacle: state health officials have yet to relax COVID 19 restrictions allowing contact sports such as football to be played. Some sports have been able to start back up again this month, including golf, baseball and softball, but football involves more contact and more athletes. The game will kick off at 2:00pm at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the Nebraska-Kearney campus. We’ll have it on Power 99 KKPR beginning with the pre-game show at 1:30pm.

A final decision regarding the Sertoma Eight Man All Star Football Classic is expected soon. The game is tentatively set for July 16th at Hastings College.

The Nebraska baseball team produced 18 Academic All-Big Ten selections, announced by the conference on Wednesday. Four Huskers, Joe Acker, Connor Curry, Luke Roskam and Paul Tilotson, each received Academic All-Big Ten honors for the third time. Six Huskers earned the accolade for the second time, including, Carter Cross, Mojo Hagge, Jaxson Hallmark, Gunner Hellstrom, Max Schreiber and Gareth Stroh. Nebraska’s first-time honorees are Mike Addante, Bo Blessie, Cam Chick, Drew Gilin, Trey Kissack, Aaron Palensky, Ty Roseberry and Spencer Schwellenbach.

Caitlyn Orton of Northeast Community College in Norfolk will finish her collegiate basketball career at Hastings College. Orton played both volleyball and basketball at Northeast. She joins a team that finished 30-3 last year and earned a berth in the NAIA Division II National Tournament.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals selected Texas A & M pitcher Asa Lacy with the fourth pick in the Major League baseball draft last night. Lacy becomes the highest drafted player out of Texas A & M, the highest previously was left hander Jeff Granger, who was taken by the Royals with the number five pick in 1993. Lacy was drafted by the Indians in the 31st round in 2017, but opted to go to college. He had a 0.75 ERA as a junior this season and struck out 46 batters in 24 innings before the COVID 19 pandemic shut down the season. Opponents hit just .111 against him in four starts. The Royals also selected Baylor shortstop Nick Loftin at number 32 in the Competitive Balance Round A portion of the draft. The draft continues today with rounds two through five.

NASCAR> Martin Truex Junior won last night’s NASCAR race at Martinsville. Ryan Blaney was second followed by Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Chase Elliot.