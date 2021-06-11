Local Sports 6-11-2021

Three incoming Nebraska freshman have been named to the 2021 Women’s Indoor U20 National Training Volleyball team. Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause and Lexi Rodriguez were among the 20 players selected. The U20 National Training Team will produce the 12-player roster that will compete in the World Championship July 9-18 in the Netherlands and Belgium. Dan Fisher, the head volleyball coach at the University of Pittsburgh, will lead the team.

Nebraska outside hitter Lexi Sun has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All District First Team. Sun carries a 3.51 GPA and she earned a bachelor’s degree in communication studies last December. On the court, Sun earned AVCA Second Team All America accolades, as well as All Big Ten First Team and AVCA All-North Region honors after leading the Huskers to the National Tournament last season.

Hastings Five Points Bank scored two runs in the first inning and that’s all they needed to beat Columbus 2-0 last night. Creighton Jacobitz and Trayton Newman combined to throw a four hit shutout for the Chiefs. Gabe Conant had two base hits. Brayden Mackey had two RBI’s. Hastings is now 7-4 on the season and will play host to Kearney on Tuesday.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes beat Columbus 6-1. Jack Faurt threw six innings for the Braves and gave up three runs and four hits. He also had two hits at the plate. Hastings is now 7-2 and will play Lincoln Southeast and Grand Island this weekend.

Kearney Runza beat Fort Gibson of Oklahoma 6-3 last night. Cal Higgins was the winning pitcher. Riley Miller had two hits and two RBI’s. Kearney Runza is now 9-4.

BOTTOMS UP> The University of Iowa has announced the creation of a pilot program to expand beer and wine sales at athletic facilities beginning this fall. Beer and wine will be available at Kinnick Stadium, Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Duane Banks Field and Bob Pearl Field. Iowa joins seven other Big Ten schools who currently sell beer and/or wine in public areas at its home football games.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals broke a five game losing streak last night with a 6-1 win over Oakland. The same two teams play at 8:40pm tonight. Pre-game coverage begins at 8:00pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Donovan Mitchell poured in 37 points as the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 117-111 to take a 2-0 lead in their best of seven series. In the other game, Milwaukee got by Brooklyn 88-83. The Nets lead that series 2-1.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Las Vegas beat Colorado 4-2. The Golden Knights win that series 4-2.

PGA> The PGA golf tour is in South Carolina this weekend for the Palmetto Championship. Wes Roach is the first round leader. Dustin Johnson is one stroke back.

NASCAR> The NASCAR teams are in Texas this weekend for all star activities.

SB> Oklahoma beat Florida State 5-1 yesterday for their fifth Women’s College World Series Softball Championship.