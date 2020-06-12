Local Sports 6-12-2020

The Nebraska football team has picked up a 6-foot-4, 210 pound outside linebacker from Los Gatos, California. Will Schweitzer committed to the Huskers yesterday. He recorded 218 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and six sacks the last two seasons. Schweitzer chose Nebraska over 21 other scholarship offers. He becomes the 10th commitment in Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class.

Meanwhile, the Huskers missed out on a 6-foot-3, 250 pound linebacker from Tiffin, Iowa. TJ Bollers committed to Wisconsin yesterday. The Huskers had been pursuing the consensus four star outside linebacker for more than two years. Nebraska has one other linebacker signed in the 2021 class. That’s Patrick Payton of Miami, who committed last month despite not having ever seen the Nebraska campus.

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee passed a six week practice plan yesterday in order to kick off the season on time. The plan now heads to the NCAA Division I Council for approval at its meeting on Wednesday. Under the plan, schools are allowed eight hours per week of strength and conditioning, six hours per week of team meetings and six hours per week of walk-throughs, which gets to 20 hours per week. The committee clarified that schools can have flexibility in determining how to split up that time, provided they do not exceed four hours per day. Summer access would run from July 24th through August 6th.

Beginning June 18th, NSAA member schools are permitted to participate in camps, clinics and summer leagues in all NSAA sanctioned activities except basketball, football, soccer and wrestling. Effective immediately, NSAA member schools may hold “open gyms” for basketball, football, soccer and wrestling with restrictions. The “open gyms are for individual skills and workouts only, no physical contact with others, no sharing of equipment and no grouping of students.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals selected an 18 year old high school right-handed pitcher from De La Salle Institute of Illinois in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft yesterday. Ben Hernandez has committed to Illinois-Chicago. Hernandez struck out 67 in 45 innings with a 1.81 earned run average as a junior. The number 41 slot in the draft is valued at 1.8 million dollars. The Royals took left handed first baseball Asa Lacy out of Texas A & M with the number four overall pick on Wednesday. The Royals also selected Tyler Gentry of Alabama in the third round, left handed pitcher Christian Chamberlain of Oregon State in the fourth round and right handed pitcher Will Klein of Eastern Illinois in the firth round.