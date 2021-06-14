Local Sports 6-14-2021

The Nebraska football team has picked up a former five star recruit from Ohio State. Defensive back Tyreke Johnson announced over the weekend that he was transferring to Nebraska. Johnson has played in just 12 games for the Buckeyes over the past two seasons but never got more than 19 snaps in 2020. As a prospect in 2018, Johnson was the number 21 overall prospect in the country, the number two defensive back and the number six prospect from the state of Florida according to 247 Sports.

Nebraska All-American Kate Smith finished 3-1 in her four matches to help Team USA to a 33-27 victory over Team International in the 25th annual Arnold Palmer Cup at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. Smith is the first Husker men’s or women’s golfer to compete in the Arnold Palmer Cup.

Jose Torres ht a home run to lead off the top of the ninth inning to give North Carolina State a 3-2 win over top seeded and top ranked Arkansas to earn a berth in the College World Series. This marks the 21st straight NCAA Tournament that the number one seed will not win the national title. It’s the eighth time since the tournament went to its current format in 1999 that the top seed has not made it to the College World Series. The Wolfpack opened the season 4-9, but will head for Omaha with a mark of 35-18.

Also locking up a College World Series berth on Sunday was Tennessee, which completed a two game sweep of LSU with a 15-6 win. Texas advanced to the CWS with a 12-4 victory over South Florida. Arizona had 20 hits to roll past Mississippi 16-3 to advance to the College World Series for the first time since 2016. Vanderbilt and Stanford were the first two teams to claim spots in the College World Series, closing out super regional sweeps on Saturday. The final two spots will be claimed today as Dallas Baptist will play Virginia and Mississippi State will battle Notre Dame.

The West beat the East 35-6 in the 43rd annual West Nebraska All Star Football game on Saturday in Scottsbluff. Carter Bose of Southern Valley was named the Offensive MVP after throwing for 141 yards and two touchdowns while also adding a 70 yard touchdown on the ground. Carson Rhode of Sumner/Eddyville/Miller was the Defensive MVP.

The East beat the West in the 37th Annual West Nebraska All Star Volleyball match played on Saturday in Scottsbluff. The East MVP was UNK basketball recruit Sam Moore of Mullen. MVP honors for the West went to Ogallala’s Jenna Curtis.

In American Legion baseball action over the weekend, Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes went 1-2, dropping a doubleheader to Lincoln Southeast 6-5 and 14-4 before beating Grand Island 9-1. The Braves are now 8-4 and will play host to Kearney tomorrow night. Hastings Runza went 1-3 in the Bennington Tournament. They are now 13-6 and will play at Sutton on Tuesday. Kearney Runza went 2-2 in a tournament in Oklahoma. Kearney is now 10-6 and will play Hastings Five Points Bank tomorrow night. Grand Island Home Federal went 2-2. They are now 8-3 on the season. Kearney Post 52 also went 2-2. They are now 12-8.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals lost to Oakland 6-3 yesterday. The Royals are now 30-34 on the season and will host Detroit tonight beginning at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,’ KLIQ 94.5FM.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs yesterday, Milwaukee beat Brooklyn 107-96. That series is tied at two games apiece. Phoenix beat Denver 125-118. The Suns win that series 4-0.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, the New York Islanders opened up their series with Tampa Bay with a 2-1 win,.

NASCAR> For the second time in his career, Kyle Larson has won the NASCAR All Star race. Larson held off a hard charging Brad Keselowski in the final 10-lap shootout at the Texas Motor Speedway. He also won the race in 2019. Keselowski finished second followed by Chase Elliot, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.