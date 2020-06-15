Local Sports 6-15-2020

The Nebraska baseball team has picked up a graduate transfer from New Mexico State. Six-foot-3 inch right handed pitcher Chance Hroch will play his final season in Lincoln. In 2019, Hroch posted a 10-1 record with a 2.74 earned run average. This year he made four starts and was 2-1 with a 4.68 ERA before the season was cancelled because of COVID 19. Hroch played his final season at New Mexico State under first year head coach Mike Kirby, who was an assistant coach at Nebraska from 2014 to 2019.

Christopher Atkinson of Omaha won the Nebraska Junior PGA Championship on Friday at the Beatrice Country Club. Atkinson had a two round total of 145. Jake Boor of Omaha and Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn finished in a tie for second.

PGA> Daniel Berger won the Charles Schwab Challenge Golf Tournament on Sunday after winning a playoff at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The tournament marked the return of the PGA Tour from the COVID 19 pandemic and was played without fans. Next up is the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head on the South Carolina coast.

NASCAR> Denny Hamlin won the NASCAR race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday. Hamlin went to the lead for the final time with 30 laps left and held off Chase Elliot for his record tying third NASCAR Cup Series victory at Homestead. Elliot finished second, followed by Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick and Aric Almirola. The race was delayed for 3 hours and 42 minutes because of rain and lightning. NASCAR teams will head to Talladega for races this weekend.

NASCAR driver Austin Dillion had a day he’ll never forget. Dillion and his wife Whitney became proud parents of a baby boy early Sunday morning, before Austin flew to Miami for the race. Dillion finished seventh. AJ Allmendinger was on standby if needed.

MLB> The Major League Players Association asked Major League Baseball to set a schedule for the 2020 season rather than counter the latest return to play proposal by the league. A March agreement between the parties allows Major League Baseball to set a schedule, and the league suggested that in the absence of a negotiated agreement with the union, it could impose a schedule of somewhere in the neighborhood of 50 games and pay players full prorated salaries worth a total of 1.25 billion dollars.

NFL> Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg is attempting a comeback as a baseball pitcher. Hackenberg is a former draft choice of the New York Jets, who was traded to the Raiders in May of 2018, but was released a short time later. He was also on the preseason roster of the Philadelphia Eagles and played in the Alliance of American Football.