Local Sports 6-15-2021

The Nebraska football team has landed its quarterback of the future. Six-foot-five, 206 pound Richard Torres of San Antonio, Texas committed to the Huskers yesterday. Torres threw for 11-hundred yards and 18 touchdowns in just seven games last year. Torres was also receiving interest from Kansas State, San Diego State, Tulsa and Nevada-Las Vegas. He becomes the fourth known commitment in Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting class.

Meanwhile, former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey is transferring to Rice. McCaffrey left the Nebraska football program in January after starting seven games for the Huskers. He landed at Louisville, but decided to leave a short time later. McCaffrey will join the Owls for summer workouts and will have a chance to compete for the starting quarterback’s role when Rice opens training camp in August. The Owls finished 2-3 last year and had eight games canceled because of the pandemic.

The field is set for the College World Series after Virginia and Mississippi State won super regional games yesterday. The Cavaliers beat Dallas Baptist 5-2 while Mississippi State downed Notre Dame 11-7. The College World Series gets underway on Saturday in Omaha. First round games will have Virginia playing Tennessee, Mississippi State against Texas, North Carolina State will battle Stanford and Arizona will take on Vanderbilt.

In American Legion baseball action last night, Hastings Five Points Bank beat Columbus 5-4 in the continuation of a game that was suspended on May26th because of weather. Justin Musgrave had two hits and two RBI’s for the Chiefs. Luke Brooks was the winning pitcher. Hastings is now 8-5 on the season and will host Kearney Runza tonight beginning at 7:30pm We’ll have the game on KHAS, 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 7:15pm. Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes will play Kearney Post 52 in the first game at 5:00pm. Also tonight, Hastings Runza will play at Sutton.

Players and coaches have reported to camp for the 44th annual Sertoma Eight-Man All Star Football Classic, which will be played on Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field. Clint Jones of Meridian will be the head coach of the East. Jordan Haas of Hemingford will head up the West. Among the players participating will be Deric Goldenstein of Kenesaw. Kickoff will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have the game on Power 99 KKPR, 98.9FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:30pm.

ROYALS> Detroit hit three home runs and Miguel Cabera hammered out three hits as the Detroit Tigers beat Kansas City 10-3 last night. Royals starter Brad Keller struggled throughout, allowing six earned runs and eight hits in just five innings. The same two teams will play at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Atlanta beat Philadelphia 103-100. That series is tied at two games apiece. The Los Angeles Clippers defeated Utah 118-104. That series is also tied at two games apiece.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Las Vegas knocked off Montreal 4-1. The Golden Nights lead the best of seven semifinal series 1-0.