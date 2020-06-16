Local Sports 6-16-2020

Home games in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and against Creighton highlight the 2020-2021 Nebraska men’s basketball non conference schedule. The 11 game slate also includes previously announced games against Kansas State in Kansas City and three games at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in mid November. Nebraska will have home games against Cleveland State, Purdue Fort Wayne, Lamar, Creighton, UMKC and Florida A & M. The Huskers will start the season with an exhibition game against Peru State on November 2nd.

After spending two seasons playing junior college baseball and one abbreviated year with Texas A & M, Lincoln High graduate Cam Wynne is transferring to Nebraska to pitch for the Huskers. The 6-foot-5, 215 pound Wynne appeared in two games for Texas A & M in 2020 before the season was halted because of the COVID 19 pandemic. He faced a total of six batters, striking out two without allowing a run. Prior to that, he spent two years at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas. He appeared as a reliever in eight games and went 1-1 with 15 strikeouts.

Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts continues to relax some restrictions when it comes to sports. On Monday, state officials announced that contact sports can begin on July 1st. That means competition can begin for basketball, boxing, cheerleading, football, gymnastics, hockey, lacrosse, martial arts rugby, soccer and wrestling. Starting June 22nd, fans will be allowed to attend youth and school games. Currently attendance is limited to household members only. Also starting June 22nd, outdoor gatherings, including stadiums, can go to 75 percent. Indoor gatherings, including arenas can step up to 50 percent of their occupancy.

The Sertoma Eight Man All Star Football Classic has been cancelled for this year, due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. The game was scheduled for July 16th at Hastings College. The move comes after discussions between the association, the Hastings Sertoma Club, the Heartland Health District and Central Community College. The college’s campus has not reopened, complicating plans on how officials could provide lodging and facilities for players.

Cloud County Community College sophomore baseball player Trey Asher of Hastings has been selected as one of 10 men’s student athletes to the 2020 College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-America team. The college division, which includes two year institutions, and any United States four year institutions that are not affiliated with the NCAA and NAIA, saw a total of 10 men and 10 women student athletes make up the team. Asher finished his T-bird career by appearing in 21 games as a reliever and going 6-2 with a 2.87 earned run average.

Concordia University pitcher Jason Munsch will get a shot at professional baseball. Munsch has signed a free agent deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. During his career at Concordia, Munsch was 17-9 with a 2.78 earned run average with 281 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings.

WNBA> The WNBA has announced plans to play a reducred season, with a 22 game schedule that would begin in late July without fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic. All games would be played at the IMG Academy in Florida.

NFL> The San Francisco 49ers have signed head coach Kyle Shanahan to a multiyear extension. The six year contract replaces the three years remaining on his deal and ties him to the 49ers through the 2025 season.

MLB> Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN on Monday, he is not confident that there will be a 2020 baseball season and that as long as there’s no dialogue with the Major League Players Association, that real risk is going to continue. The chance increased substantially on Monday, when the commissioners office told the players association that it will not proceed with a schedule unless the union waives its right to claim the management violated a March agreement between the feuding sides.