Local Sports 6-16-2021

Stanford will battle North Carolina State in the first game of the College World Series that gets underway on Saturday in Omaha. The second game at 6:00pm will pit Vanderbilt against Arizona. On Sunday at 1:00pm, Tennessee will play Virginia followed by Texas and Mississippi State at 6:00pm. We’ll have all four games on ESPN Tri-Cities.

The Big Red Blitz is coming to Hastings today. Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, assistant football coach Travis Fisher and senior deputy athletic director John Johnson will meet with the public at 4:00pm this afternoon at the Lochland Country Club. The same group will host a Grand Island event beginning at noon at the Bosselman Conference Center. The Kearney stop will include head football coach Scott Frost, assistant men’s basketball coach Nate Loenser and senior associate athletic director for development Ben Murray. That event will be held at the Younes Conference Center at 2:30pm.

The college football season will officially get underway on Saturday August 28th when Nebraska plays at Illinois. Kickoff for the week 0 game has been set for 12:00pm noon in Champaign, Illinois and will be televised by Fox. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Dublin, Ireland, however the pandemic caused a shift in plans and is now a home game for the Fighting Illini.

Matt Wackerly has been named Nebraska’s new head cross country coach, as well as distance and middle distance coach for the track and field program. Wackerly currently serves as the Huskers’ on campus recruiting coordinator, but he will take over as head coach of the cross country program after David Harris retired last week after ten years as Nebraska’s distance coach. Before coming to Nebraska in 2016, Wackerly was the head cross country coach at NCAA Division III Ohio Wesleyan.

After the conclusion of his third season, Hastings College men’s soccer coach Tim Bohnenkamp has resigned. Bohnenkamp has taken a position as the director of coaching for the Papillion Soccer Club in Omaha. Bohnenkamp compiled a record of 48-10-4 at Hastings College and led the team to a runner up finish at the 2019 NAIA National Tournament.

Hastings Five Points Bank scored five runs in the sixth inning to beat Kearney Runza 9-7 last night at Duncan Field. Hastings scored five runs on four walks, three hit batters, a Kearney error and no hits. Kearney grabbed the lead by scoring four runs in the top of the inning. Isaiah Henry was the winning pitcher. Gabe Conant got the save. Riley Miller took the loss for Kearney. Luke Brooks had two hits and three RBI’s for the Chiefs. Hastings is now 9-5 on the season and will host Scottsbluff in a doubleheader tomorrow beginning at 5:00pm.

In other action, Braden Rutt drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes beat Kearney Post 52 11-10. Sutton scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Hastings Runza 4-3.

ROYALS> The Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City 4-2 last night sending the Royals to their fifth straight loss. Mike Minor gave up four runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. Kansas City has now lost 10 of their last 11 and haven’t led at any point since beating Oakland six games ago. The same two teams will play at 1:10pm this afternoon. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri-Cities beginning at 12:30pm.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Kevin Durant had 49 points to lead Brooklyn to a 114-108 win over Milwaukee. The Nets now lead the series 3-2.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Tampa Bay got by the New York Islanders 4-2. That series is now tied at 1-1.