Local Sports 6-17-2020

A pair of Nebraska football greats are among 78 players from the Football Bowl Subdivision announced as finalists for the College Football Hall of Fame. Outland Trophy winners Zach Wiegert and Larry Jacobson will represent Nebraska on the 2021 ballot. Wiegert is making his sixth appearance on the ballot, while Jacobson is a finalist for the third time. The announcement of the 2021 College Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2021. Eric Crouch will become the 19th Nebraska player in the College Football Hall of Fame when he is inducted later this year.

Husker baseball greats Alex Gordon and Darin Erstad are among the candidates for ESPN’s Greatest All Time College Baseball Team Vote, which will name a top player at each position. Fans can vote for a player at each position for three days after the ballot opens on ESPN.com. The third base ballot, which includes Gordon, opens on June 19th. The left field ballot, which includes Erstad, opens on June 22nd. The time and date for a televised reveal show to unveil the all time team will be announced at a later date.

The Nebraska-Kearney football team’s adjusted 2020 schedule has the Lopers with five home and five away games. Due to COVID 19 crisis and to help alleviate costs, all NCAA Division II football programs are playing a maximum of 10 games this fall. UNK will open the season on September 12th at home against Northwest Missouri State. The Lopers will have other home games against Missouri Western State, Pittsburgh State, Central Oklahoma and Fort Hays State. The team is currently going through voluntary workouts that began on June 1st and will report to fall camp in mid-August.

The Hastings College football schedule has also been adjusted. The Broncos will play nine games this year, with four games at home. Hastings will open the season at Lloyd Wilson Field on September 12th against Dakota Wesleyan. The Broncos will have other home games against Doane, Briar Cliff and Northwestern. Hastings will play on the road at Concordia, Morningside, Midland, Jamestown and Dordt. Games against Dickinson State and Drake University were wiped out due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Creighton baseball recruit Brett Rodriguez has signed a free agent deal with the Seattle Mariners. Rodriguez was scheduled to join the Bluejays as a graduate transfer from Wofford. The right handed infielder ranked second in the Southern Conference in stolen bases in 2018 and 2019.

NASCAR> Dale Earnhardt Junior is among the inductees for the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame. He won 26 races, including two Daytona 500’s before retiring in 2017. The other inductees are Red Farmer and the late Mike Stefanik. Ralph Seagraves was chosen as the Landmark Award winner.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and now is in quarantine. The 63 year old Jarrett is a analyst for NBC Sports.

NFL> If the Hall of Fame Football Game happens, it likely will be without fans in attendance, according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. The game is scheduled for August 6th in Canton, Ohio between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys as a part of the enshrinement weekend at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium has a capacity of 23-thousand. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio has surpassed 42-thousand with a death toll approaching 26-hundred.

The 2021 Pro Bowl will be held in Las Vegas. Allegiant Stadium will host the Pro Bowl on January 31st. The stadium is the new home of the Raiders. During Pro Bowl week, a series of events will directly benefit the Las Vegas community. The past four Pro Bowls have been held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Before that, Hawaii’s Aloha Stadium hosted all but two Pro Bowls from 1980 to 2016.