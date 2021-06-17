Local Sports 6-17-2021

Nebraska baseball standout Spencer Schwellenbach has been named the winner of the John Olerud Two Way Player of the Year Award. Schwellenbach played shortstop and was a relief pitcher for the Huskers this season. He tossed 31 2/3 innings with a 0.57 ERA with 34 strikeouts. At the plate, he hit .284 with six home runs and 40 RBIS.

Joseph Peshek and Tucker Adams combined to throw a five inning no-hitter last night to lead Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes to a 17-1 win over South Central Nebraska Unified District number 5 at Duncan Field. Peshek threw four innings with four strikeouts and three walks. Adams threw the final inning and struck out one. Elijah Johnson had two hits and two RBI’s for JIH. Hastings is now 10-4 on the season and will play Lincoln Southeast in a doubleheader on Friday at Duncan Field.

In other action, Joe Hoffman drove in four runs with two hits as Hastings Runza beat Fairfield 17-9. Hastings outhit the opposition 15-6. Braxton Wiles was the winning pitcher. Hastings Runza is now 14-7 and will host Gering for a doubleheader on Friday at the Smith Complex.

Kearney Runza took advantage of 14 walks last night to beat McCook 11-1. Kearney is now 11-7 on the season.

Hastings Five Points Bank will play two games against Scottsbluff today at Duncan Field. Hastings is 9-5 on the season after Tuesday’s 9-7 win over Kearney. Scottsbluff is 13-12. First game is at 5:00pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS, 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 4:45pm.

ROYALS> Will Castro homered during a three run rally in the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 yesterday to complete a three game sweep. It was the Tigers’ first sweep in Kansas City since 2014. The Royals have now lost six games in a row and 11 of their last 12. They’ll open a series with the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Atlanta came from 26 points down to beat Philadelphia 109-106. The Hawks now lead the series 3-2. In the other game, Paul George scored 37 points, pulled down 16 rebounds and had 5 assists as the Los Angeles Clippers downed Utah 119-111. The Clippers lead the series 3-2.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Montreal beat Las Vegas 3-2. That best of seven series is tied at 1-1.