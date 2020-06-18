Local Sports 6-18-2020

The NCAA’s Division I Council has approved a plan for a modified college football preseason that is set to include two weeks of minicamp-style practices before the typical preseason camp. Voluntary, unsupervised workouts will continue until July 12th. Beginning July 13th, coaches can start requiring players to work out and do film study for up to eight hours a week through July 23rd. Beginning July 24th, coaches get 20 hours per week with student athletes. Eight hours can be used for strength and conditioning, eight can be used for film study and team meetings and six hours can be used for walkthroughs with a football. Preseason practice can begin on August 7th.

The younger sister of Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik will be joining her in Lincoln. Hayden Kubik committed to the Huskers yesterday. The 6-foot-one inch Kubik had 491 kills as a sophomore. She was also considering Wisconsin. Kubik joins Bekka Allick of Lincoln North Star in Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting class.

The son of former Nebraska defensive back Barron Miles is walking on to the Nebraska football program. Barron Miles Junior played both ways for nationally touted Chandler High School in Arizona, but plans to play receiver at Nebraska. He missed his sophomore and juniors seasons due to hip injuries, but returned for a portion of his season year.

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball teams adjusted 2020 schedule has the Lopers playing 20 MIAA matches this fall. To help alleviate costs brought on by COVID-19, all NCAA Division II women’s volleyball programs are playing a maximum of 20 dates this fall. Teams can play multiple matches on a date, thus UNK and many other schools are aiming to combine a weekend schedule onto a single day. This will open up dates to allow for non conference action. As it stands now, UNK will open the season on September 4th and 5th at the Colorado School of Mines Tournament.

The women’s soccer team will play a maximum of 14 games this fall. That means UNK will lose four non conference games as well as a non league contest with Emporia State.

Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball coach Kevin Loftin has announced the signing of 6-foot-5, 190 pound wing player Patrick Fraser of Shore School in Sydney, Australia. Fraser averaged 18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.7 steals per game last season. He also set a new school record for made three pointers. Fraser will have four years of eligibility remaining.

The American Legion baseball season gets started tonight as Kearney Runza plays host to Grand Island Home Federal. Action gets underway at 5:00pm. We’ll have it on ESPN 1460 KXPN beginning with the pre-game show at 4:45pm. Hastings Five Points Bank will start their season tomorrow night with a single game against Lexington at Duncan Field. First pitch will be at 6:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:45pm on 1230 KHAS.