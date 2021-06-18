Local Sports 6-18-2021

The College World Series gets underway tomorrow in Omaha. In the first game at 1:00pm, Stanford will play North Carolina State followed by Vanderbilt against Arizona at 6:00pm. On Sunday, it’s Tennessee against Virginia at 1:00pm followed by Texas and Mississippi State at 6:00pm. We’ll have every game from the College World Series on ESPN Tri-Cities.

The Nebraska football team has landed a 5-foot-11, 180 pound running back from Reno, Nevada. Ashton Hayes is the 39th ranked running back in the Class of 2021 according to 247 Sports. In 2019 as a sophomore, he led the state of Nevada in rushing with over 24-hundred yards and averaging 8.9 yards per carry. He held several offers from PAC 12 schools including Stanford, Utah, Oregon State and California.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will return to an 18-game regular season conference schedule in 2021-2022. The Huskers will play home and home series with Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin. Nebraska will play home-only games against Northwestern, Rutgers and Purdue. The Huskers will play Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State and Illinois on the road.

Former Huskers receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El is joining the Denver Broncos. Pierson-El has spent the last two years on the practice squad of the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s never appeared in a regular season game. Before that, he spent time in both the AAF and the XFL before those leagues met their premature demise.

The Nebraska School Activities Association has voted to move the Class A and Class B State Baseball Tournaments to Omaha for the next three years. For years, the tournaments have been split between Omaha and Lincoln. Lincoln has either hosted both classes or one since 2006. Boosting the appeal of Omaha’s bid was the new Anderson Field on the campus of Nebraska-Omaha.

Hastings Five Points Bank swept a doubleheader from Scottsbluff last night at Duncan Field. Hastings won the first game 9-1. Creighton Jacobitz was the winning pitcher. He allowed five hits while striking out five. Luke Brooks had two hits and two RBI’s. Hastings won the second game 5-1. Tyson LeBar and Gabe Conant had two hits apiece. Justin Musgrave was the winning pitcher. Hastings is now 11-5 on the season and will play the Millard Sox in a doubleheader tomorrow beginning at 10:00am at Duncan Field.

In other action, Grand Island Home Federal swept Siouxland Bank 12-4 and 12-3. Grand Island is now 10-3. Kearney Post 52 beat Brandon Valley of South Dakota 7-6. Kearney is now 13-9.

NBA> Milwaukee has forced a seventh game in their NBA series with Brooklyn, winning last night 104-89.

Rick Carlisle has resigned as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, ending his 13 year run with the team. Carlisle has a career coaching record of 836-689. He also coached the Detroit Pistons and the Indiana Pacers before arriving in Dallas in 2008.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Tampa Bay got by the New York Islanders 2-1. The Lighting now lead that series 2-1.