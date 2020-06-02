Local Sports 6-2-2020

An important piece of Nebraska’s 2020 recruiting class has graduated from junior college and is headed for Lincoln. Omar Manning has completed his coursework at Kilgore Texas College and is now eligible to play for the Huskers. Manning is the number two overall junior college prospect in the nation according to 247 Sports and at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds is a receiver that Nebraska is lacking on its roster.

Nebraska’s Leighton Banjoff has been named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Banjoff led the Huskers with a .341 batting average this season, with three stolen bases and a .636 slugging percentage during the shortened 15 game season. Banjoff is the 20th Husker to earn freshman All-American honors. Colby Gomes was named a freshman All-American last year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Nebraska pitcher Lindsey Walljasper is leaving the Husker softball team. Walljasper is transferring to play at Charlotte. The right hander went 15-17 with a 4.87 earned run average in 44 pitching appearances for the Huskers. She also hit .255 in 50 starts as a freshman and .297 as a sophomore. Walljasper is the second Nebraska softball player to transfer in the last week. Utility player Carson Fischer is transferring to Northern Colorado.

The Nebraska wrestling team is looking to add five wrestlers to their program for the 2020-2021 season. The five include Nic Stoltenberg, who is a three time state champion from Omaha Skutt and Landon Brown, who is a transfer from Western Wyoming Community College. The others are Zak Taylor from Lakewood Ohio, Brock Hardy of Box Elder Utah and Brandyn Van Tassell of Chicago, Illinois.

Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen says there are no immediate plans to bring the Bluejay athletes back on campus. The Omaha campus remains close due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Cody Fischer has been named the new boys basketball coach at Omaha Burke. Fischer was a former Grand Island assistant coach, who has also made stops in Las Vegas, Sioux City, Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln High.

On our Kansas City Royals playback game tonight, you get the 2015 season opener as the Royals take on the Chicago White Sox. The game also includes the 2014 American League Championship Series Ring ceremony. You can catch it beginning at 7:00pm tonight on ESPN Radio.

NCAA> Clemson is losing one of its top receivers for the 2020 season. Justyn Ross has been diagnosed with “congenital fusion” in his spine and his football career could be in jeopardy. Ross blossomed as a freshman in 2018 during Clemson’s run to a national championship. He finished last season with 66 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

I’LL PAY> Boxer Floyd Mayweather will pay for the funeral expenses for George Floyd, who died last week in Minneapolis, after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd’s death has sparked protests across the country for the past week.

NASCAR> Noah Gragson won the Xfinity Series race last night at Bristol Motor Speedway for his second win of the season. Gragson also won the season opening race at Daytona to begin his second year with Dale Earnhardt Jr’s race team. He was winless in 2019 in his first full season in NASCAR’s second-tier series. Gragson squeezed past teammate Justin Allgaier with four laps remaining, a move that caused Allgaier to crash. NASCAR teams will head to the Atlanta Motor Speedway for races this weekend.