Local Sports 6-2-2021

For the third time this season, junior left-hander Cade Povich has been named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week. Povich improved to 6-1 on the season with a victory over Michigan last Friday. He went seven innings and allowed only four hits and struck out nine. The Nebraska baseball team is 31-12 on the season and will play Northeastern on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Regional in Fayetteville. First pitch will be at 7:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:00pm on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM .

Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant has been placed on scholarship. Yant redshirted the 2020 season after walking on at Nebraska. The 6-foot-2, 245 Yant is a former three star recruit from Tallahassee, Florida. He rushed for 583 yards and ten touchdowns as a senior in high school on fewer than 100 carries. He becomes the sixth running back on scholarship at Nebraska.

Former Nebraska running back Rex Burkhead is joining the Houston Texans, after spending the last four seasons with the New England Patriots. In 2020, he combined for 466 total yards and six touchdowns before injuring his knee in the tenth week of the season. Burkhead was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Macrae Huyser laid down a “suicide” bunt to score Marcus Miller in the bottom of the sixth inning as Hastings Five Points Bank beat North Platte First National Bank 4-3 last night at Duncan Field. Hastings spotted North Platte a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning before scoring a run in the bottom of the first and two more in the third. Brayden Mackey was the wining pitcher. He allowed seven hits and three runs over six innings. Trayton Newman went 2 for 3 at the plate. Hastings is now 3-2 on the season and will play Lexington tonight. First pitch will be at 7:30pm. Pre-game show begins at 7:15pm on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM .

In other action, North Platte beat Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes 7-4. Cameron Brumbaugh and Daeton Espino had two hits apiece for JIH. Hastings is now 3-2 on the season and will play Lexington in the first game tonight at Duncan Field beginning at 5:00pm. Hastings Runza took a pair of games from Minden 14-0 and 12-3. Runza is now 8-1.

In some other games, Grand Island Home Federal took two from Norfolk 10-2 and 9-0. Grand Island is now 5-1. Kearney Runza lost to Columbus 4-3. Kearney is now 3-4. Kearney Post 52 lost to Columbus 8-0. Kearney is now 6-4.

ROYALS> Salvador Perez had two homers and three RBI’s to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 10-5 win over Pittsburgh last night. Kansas City will open a series with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Brooklyn beat Boston 123-109. The Nets win that series 4-1. Denver got past Portland 147-140. The Nuggets lead that series 3-2. Phoenix downed the Los Angeles Lakers 115-85. The Suns lead the series 3-2.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Tampa Bay knocked off Carolina 2-1. The Lighting lead the series 2-0.