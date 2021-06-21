Local Sports 6-21-2021

The first round of the College World Series was completed over the weekend. On Saturday, North Carolina State beat Stanford 10-4 and Vanderbilt got by Arizona 7-6. On Sunday, Virginia shut out Tennessee 6-0 and Mississippi State edged Texas 2-1. Today, Stanford will play Arizona at 1:00pm followed by North Carolina State against Vanderbilt at 6:00pm. We’ll have every game from the College World Series on ESPN Tri-Cities.

Spencer Schwellenbach added to his impressive haul of postseason awards on Saturday, as he was named a First Team ABCA/Rawlings All-American. Schwellenbach is the first Husker to earn first team All-America honors since Alex Gordon in 2005.

The Nebraska football team has picked up a 6-foot-3, 190 pound wide receiver from Boulder, Colorado. Grant Page is the number three overall prospect in the state of Colorado for the 2022 class and the number 61 rated athlete in the nation, according to 247Sports. As a junior last year, he caught 58 passes for 815 yards and nine touchdowns in seven games.

Nebraska soccer incoming freshman Sarah Weber of Gretna has been named the Gatorade Nebraska Girls Soccer Player of the Year for the second straight season. Weber helped her team to a 21-1 record this year and the Class A State Championship. She scored 48 goals and had 29 assists.

Cole Sims of Tri County accounted for four touchdowns to lead the East to a 40-29 win over the West in the 43rd annual Sertoma Eight Man All Star Football Classic on Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field. Sims rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two scores and captured offensive most valuable player honors for the East. Del Casteel of Falls City Sacred Heart took the honors on defense. The most valuable players for the West were Julian Hearn of Neligh-Oakdale on offense and Bryce McIntosh of Mullen on defense. It’s the first win for the East in the all-time series since 2015.

In American Legion baseball action over the weekend, Hastings Five Points Bank went 4-0. They are now 15-5 on the season and will host Norfolk in a doubleheader tomorrow night at Duncan Field. Action gets underway at 5:00pm. We’ll have the games on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM and hastingslink.com. In other action, Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes split two games with Lincoln Southeast. They are now 11-5 and will play at Kearney on Wednesday. Hastings Runza went 4-0. They are now 18-7 and will play at Wood River on Wednesday.

In some other games, Kearney Runza went 2-1 over the weekend. They are now 13-8. Kearney Post 52 is now 15-10 after going 2-1 over the weekend. Grand Island Home Federal won all four of their games to improve to 14-3.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals won their first series in nearly three weeks yesterday with a 7-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. Jerrod Dyson hit a tiebreaking two run double in a three run third inning for the Royals. Mike Minor allowed only two runs and nine hits over 6 2/3 innings for the Royals. Kansas City will open a series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

NBA> The Atlanta Hawks will play in the Eastern Conference finals for only the second time in the last 50 years after shocking the Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 to capture their series 4-3. In the other game yesterday, Phoenix beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 to take a 1-0 lead in their series.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Las Vegas beat Montreal 2-1. That series is now tied at 2-2.

GOLF> Jon Rahm birdied the final two holes to win the U.S. Open.

NASCAR> Kyle Larson won the NASCAR race yesterday at Nashville. It’s the third straight win for Larson. Ross Chastain was second followed by William Byron, Aric Almirola and Kevin Harvick.