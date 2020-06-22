Local Sports 6-22-2020

University of Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos has announced several measures intended to mitigate the anticipated significant financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The department will reduce overall expenses by approximately 10% in Fiscal Year 2021 which begins July 1st. Among the cost saving measures to be implemented: the university will cut approximately 10% of its administrative positions within the athletic department, there will be no merit increases for all department employees in Fiscal Year 2021, all administrative units across the department have been asked to reduce budgets by 10% and sports programs are encouraged to build a more regional non conference away schedule, which will limit public exposures and allow for a reduction in travel costs.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team has picked up a commitment from a 6-foot-5 inch center from Parkersburg West Virginia. Tatiana Popa committed to the Huskers over the weekend. She’ll be a high school senior this fall and will be part of Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class. Popa is the fourth commit for Nebraska’s 2021 class. Her father played college basketball at Miami is 7-foot-3.

A 2019 graduate of Lincoln Southwest is coming home to play baseball at Nebraska. Luke Sartori spent the spring at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, where he hit .455 in 19 games. He hit four home runs, stole four bases and drove in 18 runs during his freshman campaign.

Hastings St. Cecilia standout Brooks Asher will finish his collegiate baseball career at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. Asher has spent the last four years at Kansas and will be a graduate transfer. He appeared in seven games for the Jayhawks last year and started three in a season that was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Oakland University is a member of the Horizon League, which also includes Youngstown State, Wright State, Illinois-Chicago, Milwaukee and Northern Kentucky.

The Hastings Five Points Bank baseball team is off to a fast start. After destroying Lexington 22-1 in their season opener Friday night, Hastings won three games at the Dave Van Metre Classic in Omaha over the weekend. Hastings beat the Millard Sox 10-0, Omaha South 8-0 and Blair 5-1. Mike Boeve was 5 for 8 at the plate over the weekend with three home runs and 6 RBI’s. He is hitting .727 in the first four games of the season.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes went 2-1 in the Platteview Tournament. Hastings lost to Waverly 8-1, but picked up wins over Platteview 2-1 and Ralston 12-4.

Kearney Runza is 4-0 after taking two games from Mt. Michael Benedictine on Saturday. Grand Island Home Federal is 4-2.

The 53rd annual Nebraska Match Play Championship will get underway today with stroke play qualifying at the Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln The 156 player field will be cut to just 32 players on Wednesday for the beginning of match play. The 36 hole championship is scheduled for Friday. Caleb Badura of Aurora is the defending champion.

NASCAR> A noose was found in the garage stall of black stock car racer Bubba Wallace on Sunday. The discovery was made before a postponed race at historic Talladega Superspeedway. Earlier this month, NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from all events. Wallace, the only black driver in NASCAR”s top series, has been vocal in recent weeks about stopping racial injustice. NASCAR’s move to ban the Confederate symbol has not been embraced by all fans. Earlier in the day, a plane flying over the track dragged a Confederate flag and the message “Defund NASCAR.” The postponed NASCAR event will be run today.

NFL> Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott plans to sign his 31.4 million dollar exclusive franchise tender today. The two sides still have until July 15th to work out a long term deal. By signing his franchise tender, Prescott will be contractually obligated to Cowboys for the 2020 season. He’ll be one of the highest paid players in the NFL. Prescott completed 388 of 596 passes for 49-hundred two yards and 30 touchdowns last season. He has thrown for 15-thousand-778 yards with 36 interceptions in his career.

NBA> The surging of coronavirus cases in Florida, which posted a record high Saturday for the third consecutive day, has raised concerns of the NBA as it prepares to resume play in Orlando next month. Walt Disney World is expected to house the 22 teams. Players are expected to arrive on July 7th, 8th or 9th. Games will begin on July 30th.