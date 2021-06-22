Local Sports 6-22-2021

Stanford and North Carolina State were the winners yesterday at the College World Series in Omaha. Stanford stayed alive with a 14-5 win over Arizona. Brock Jones had a home run, three hits, five RBI’s and two runs scored for Stanford. In the other game, Terrell Tatum hit a home run in the fifth inning and that’s all North Carolina State needed to beat Vanderbilt 1-0. Today, Tennessee will play Texas at 1:00pm followed by Virginia and Mississippi State at 6:00pm. We’ll have both games on ESPN Tri Cities beginning with the pre-game at 12:40pm.

In American Legion Baseball action tonight, Hastings Five Points Bank will play host to Norfolk in a doubleheader at Duncan Field. Hastings is 15-5 on the season and has won eight games in a row. Action gets underway at 5:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 4:45pm. In other action, Grand Island will play at Kearney Five Points and Kearney Jerseys. Coverage begins at 5:00pm on ESPN 1460am/92.7FM KXPN.

Max Anderson of Nebraska has been named a second team freshman All-American by Perfect Game/Rawlings. Anderson was also named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper earlier this month. It’s the third straight season Nebraska has produced a freshman All-American, as Colby Gomes was honored in 2019 and Leighton Banjoff was picked in 2020. Anderson hit .332 this year with 61 hits, seven homes runs and 32 RBI’s in 45 games.

A six-foot-four, 200 pound Nebraska baseball recruit has been offered a football scholarship at Kansas State. Mikey Pauley of Overland Park, Kansas has been committed to the Huskers for almost a year. Pauley has thrown for 32-hundred 30 yards, 31 touchdowns and 27 interceptions over the past two years. Pauley was offered the scholarship on Monday. The Wildcats top quarterback target for this year was Richard Torres, who committed to Nebraska last week.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals will open a series with the New York Yankees tonight. The Royals start the week 32-38, ten games in back of Chicago in the American League Central Division. First pitch will be a 6:05pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

NFL> Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested in Los Angeles after police saw a submachine gun in his car during a traffic stop. He was released on 35-thousand dollar bond. Clark was arrested in March, along with another man, when officers said they found two loaded firearms in their vehicle after a traffic stop.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active player in the NFL to come out as gay. Nassib was a third round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2016. He signed a three year contract with the Raiders in March of 2020.

NBA> There were no games in the NBA playoffs last night. Tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers will play game two of the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix won the opener 120-114 on Sunday.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs last night, Tampa Bay beat the New York Islanders 8-0. Tonight, its Montreal at Las Vegas. That series is tied at two games apiece.