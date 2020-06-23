Local Sports 6-23-2020

A junior college player from Iowa Western Community College has decided to walk-on at Nebraska. Defensive back Darius Moore spent two seasons at Iowa Western, where he totaled 46 tackles in 17 games. Forty one of those stops came in 12 games last fall, where he also added two fumble recoveries and a pass breakup. Moore has three years to play two. A former Iowa Western teammate, kicker Chase Contreraz joined the Huskers during the offseason.

The Nebraska baseball team picked up a couple of commits yesterday. Millard West infielder Max Anderson and pitcher/outfielder CJ Hood of Norris committed to the Huskers. Anderson is the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year, who committed to Texas A & M in 2018 and signed with the Aggies in November. Anderson guided Millard West to the Class A State Championship last season, hitting .353 with a state leading ten home runs.

A former Professional Bowling Association Rookie of the Year is joining Hastings College this fall as its head men’s and women’s bowling coach. Dr. Charles K. Moore comes to Hastings College from Pensacola, Florida, where he has been a pastor for the past six years. He won the PBA Rookie of the Year in 1996 and won the Texas Senior Masters Championship in 2015. His unusual combination of ministry and professional bowling was featured in a 1997 Sports Illustrated article.

Calvin Freeman, Christian Hall and Luke Kluver share the lead after the first day of stroke play at the Nebraska Men’s Match Play Championship at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln. All three shot an opening round of four under par 68. The second round of stroke play will take place today before the field is cut to 32 for bracket play.

Hastings Five Points Bank will play a single game at Columbus tonight. Hastings is 4-0 on the season and has outscored their opposition 45-2 so far this season. First pitch will be at 7:00pm at Pawnee Park. Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes will host a doubleheader with Columbus tonight at Duncan Field. Hastings is 2-1 on the season. Action will get underway at 5:00pm.

MLB> Major League Baseball plans to hold a 60 game season that will begin around July 24th, but first needs players to sign off on a health and safety protocol and to pledge to arrive at home stadiums by July 1st to prepare for the season. After nearly three months of fruitless negotiations, Major League Baseball opted to use the right given to it in the parties March 26th agreement to impose a schedule of its desired length.

NASCAR> Ryan Blaney won Geico 500 NASCAR race yesterday at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Ricky Stenhouse was second followed by Aric Almirola, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones. NASCAR teams will head for Pocono this weekend for races on Saturday and Sunday.

NFL> Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has offivially signed his 31.4 million dollar exclusive franchise tender for this season. The two sides have until July 15th to work out a long term deal, otherwise one cannot be done until after this season. Prescott will be one of the highest paid players in the NFL. Prescott’s franchise tag will increase to 37.7 million dollars for next season, so there’s plenty of incentaive for the Cowboys to work out a long term deal with Prescott before July 15th,