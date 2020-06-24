Local Sports 6-24-2020

The Nebraska football team has landed a 6-foot, 200 pound running back from Buford, Georgia. Gabe Ervin committed to the Huskers yesterday. In 13 games last year, on a state championship team with a loaded backfield, Ervin rushed for 12-hundred yards and 15 touchdowns. He had other offers from Duke, Iowa, Michigan State, Tennessee, Rutgers, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Minnesota and Texas.

Former Nebraska running back Maurice Washington has been found and is “safe and sound.” Washington had been considered missing since June 19th when a missing persons report was filed with the Lincoln Police Department. Washington was dismissed from the Husker football team in January. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail in March after he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor in California. In 2019, Washington produced 13-hundred 60 all purpose yards and scored seven touchdowns.

The Hastings Five Points Bank American Legion Baseball team is now 5-0 on the season after last night’s 11-1 win over Columbus. Jacob Shaw was the winning pitcher. He went four innings and gave up three hits and one run. Shaw struck out five and walked three. Mike Boeve was 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBI’s. Hastings will play host to Kearney Runza tonight in a doubleheader at Duncan Field. Action gets underway at 5:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 4:45pm on 1230AM KHAS and on ESPN Tri Cities.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes swept a doubleheader from Columbus last night, 4-1 and 9-8. Hastings is now 4-1 on the season and will play Kearney Post 52 tonight at Memorial Field.

Kearney Post 52 dropped a pair of games to Grand Island Five Points Bank last night at Ryder Park, 6-5 and 12-4. Kearney is now 0-5.

Norfolk High standout and current University of Kansas golfer Luke Kluver is the number one seed for the 32 player match play bracket of the Nebraska Match Play Championship at the Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln. Kluver had rounds of 68 and 70 during stroke play qualifying. University of Nebraska golfer Ryan Nietfeldt will be the number two seed. Calvin Freeman of Table Rock is the number three seed.

MLB> Major League Baseball is back. Games will begin on either July 23rd or 24th, and players will head to training camps in a week after the league and the union agreed on health and safety protocols that will govern the sport as it attempts to return amid the coronavirus pandemic. Teams will play 60 games that will run through September 27th. Playoffs will feature ten teams, with the same format that’s been used for nearly a decade. There will be a few changes. The National League will use the designated hitter and in extra innings, teams will begin with a runner at second base. Teams will play their four divisional opponents ten times and each of the five interleague opponents in the same geographical area four games apiece.

NASCAR> The FBI has determined that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime and that a pull rope fashioned like a noose had been on the garage door at Talladega Superspeedway since October of last year. Wallace, NASCAR’s only full time black driver, successfully pushed the stock car series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues less than two weeks ago.