Local Sports 6-24-2021

Spencer Jones scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning last night to give Vanderbilt a 6-5 win over Stanford in the elimination game of the College World Series in Omaha. Virginia will play Texas in another elimination game tonight at 6:00pm. The Cavaliers are 35-26. The Longhorns are 48-16. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri Cities beginning with the pre-game show at 5:40pm.

Kearney Runza hammered out 14 hits last night to beat Hastings Five Points Bank 10-5 at Memorial Field. Lucas Wegner was the winning pitcher. Creighton Jacobitz took the loss. Cale Conrad and Dylan Welsh each had two hits and two RBI’s for Kearney. Brayden Mackey had two hits for Hastings. Kearney is now 14-9. Hastings falls to 16-7.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes beat Kearney Post 52 6-2 last night. Nicholas Conant had three hits for JIH. Carson Murphy had two hits for Kearney. Hastings is now 12-5. Kearney is 16-12.

Hastings Runza scored ten runs in the first two innings and went on to beat Wood River 15-4 last night. Nazareth Robinson had three hits and one RBI’s for Runza. Hastings is now 19-7.

Grand Island Home Federal won their tenth straight with a 10-4 win over North Platte. Jeremiah Seamann had three hits for Home Federal. Grand Island is now 17-3.

ROYALS> The New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 last night. The Yankees have now won six of their last eight games. The same two teams will play at 12:05pm this afternoon. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri Cities.

NBA> Trae Young scored 48 points last night to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-113 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals. Tonight, it’s Phoenix at the Los Angeles Clippers. The Suns lead the Western Conference Finals 2-0.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs last night, the New York Islanders got by Tampa Bay 3-2. That series is now tied at 3-3. Tonight, it’s Las Vegas at Montreal. The Canadians lead that series 3-2.

NASCAR> Jeff Gordon will leave the Fox Sports booth to take a daily role at Hendrick Motorsports as vice chairman and the second ranking team official to majority owner Rick Hendrick. The announcement positions the four time champion and Hall of Fame driver to one day succeed the 71 year old Hendrick at the top of NASCAR’s winningest organization. The 49 year old Gordon will begin his new duties at the start of 2022.