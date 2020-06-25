Local Sports 6-25-2020

The Nebraska football team has picked up a 6-foot-6, 310 pound offensive lineman from Holstein, Iowa. Erza Miller is transferring from Iowa. Miller was a four star recruit in Iowa’s 2019 class, but did not see significant action for the Hawkeyes as a freshman due to a back injury. He left the team this past January and entered the transfer portal. Back in 2019, 247Sports rated Miller as the number 31 offensive tackle in the nation and the number two prospect from the state of Iowa. He’s expected to begin his career in Lincoln as a walk-on. Because Miller was a scholarship player at Iowa, he will have to sit out a year under NCAA transfer rules unless he is granted a waiver for immediate eligibility. He has already used a redshirt season, so he has four years of eligibility remaining. If he does not get a waiver and has to sit out the 2020 season, he will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2021.

Former Creighton standout Anthony Tolliver has signed with the Memphis Grizzlies. Tolliver signed a ten day contract with the Grizzlies on March 2nd and was on the roster when the NBA season was suspended on March 11th because of the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA is set to resume play on July 30th with 22 teams heading to Orlando to play a series of games. Tolliver appeared in five games for the Grizzlies this year and averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Former Creighton women’s basketball player Jaylyn Agnew has signed with the Atlanta Dream as a free agent. Agnew became Creighton’s first WNBA draft pick this spring when she was selected 24th overall in the second round by the Washington Mystics, but the team waived her in May. Agnew averaged 20.8 points per game for the Jays last season and ranked first in the nation in free throw shooting. The WNBA is expected to start their season next month in Florida.

Mason Brumbaugh singled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning last night to give Hastings Five Points Bank a 2-1 victory over Kearney Runza in the first game of a doubleheader at Duncan Field. Mike Boeve was the winning pitcher. Chandler Welker took the loss. Kearney limited Hastings to just two hits in the nightcap to pick up a 2-1 victory. Seth Stroh pitched four innings for Kearney and struck out seven. Hastings is now 6-1 on the season and will host Omaha Creighton Prep on Saturday.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes split a pair of games with Kearney Post 52 last night at Memorial Field. Hastings won the first game 5-3, but loss the second game 4-3. Kearney scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Hastings is now 5-2 on the season and will play at Norfolk on Saturday.

In other action, Grand Island Home Federal split a doubleheader with North Platte. Grand Island won the first game 9-8, but dropped the nightcap 3-2.

Starting July 1st, Nebraska high school sports programs can practice without restrictions. NSAA Executive Director Jay Beller says what teams did last summer is legal. NSAA schools may sponsor camps and clinics, conduct a conditioning program, have open gyms and have teams participate in summer leagues from July 1st through the 31st.