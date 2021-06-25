Local Sports 6-25-2021

Texas beat Virginia 6-2 last night in the elimination game of the College World Series. The schedule today as Vanderbilt playing North Carolina State at 1:00pm followed by Texas against Mississippi State at 6:00pm. We’ll have both games on ESPN Tri Cities beginning at 12:40pm.

For the first time since 2018, the Nebraska men’s basketball program will host the annual intrastate matchup with Creighton, as the pairings for the 2021 Gavitt Tipoff Games were announced yesterday. The 2021 meeting is set for Tuesday November 16th at Pinnacle Bank Arena, marking the earliest date of the Husker-Bluejay non-conference matchup in series history. The matchup with Creighton is the second non-conference home game announced, as Nebraska had previously announced a three year series with Kansas State with the first matchup taking place on Sunday December 19th.

A 10-time All-American and the 2019 Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year has been named the new Head Diving Coach at Nebraska. Landon Marzullo most recently led the men’s and women’s divers at Wisconsin in 2019-2020. Before that, he spent three seasons at UNLV.

Lauren Thiele of Wahoo won the Nebraska Girls Match Play Championship yesterday with 2 and 1 victory over Sydney Taake of Papillion at Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook. Thiele also won the championship in 2019, joining her older sister Haley as two time winners of this event. Another sister, Hannah Thiele won the championship in 2015. The victory is Thiele’s second in a major junior event this summer. She also won the Nebraska Juniors PGA Championship earlier this month.

In American Legion Baseball action last night, Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes took two games from Norfolk, 11-1 and 5-3. Daeton Espino was the wining pitcher in the opener, going four innings and giving up two hits. He struck out two and walked two. Cameron Brumbaugh and Elijah Johnson each had two hits and two RBI’S for JIH. Logan Kennedy got the win in the second game. He went six innings and gave up five hits. Nicholas Conant and Evan Rust had two hits apiece. Hastings is now 14-5 on the season and will play at Scottsbluff on Saturday.

ROYALS> The New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-1 yesterday. Brad Keller allowed four runs in five innings for Kansas City. He walked four and allowed nine hits including two home runs. The Royals will play at Texas tonight, beginning at 7:05pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,’ KLIQ 94.5FM.

MLB> The Chicago Cubs threw their first combined no-hitter in franchise history as four pitchers shut down the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 last night. It’s the seventh no-hitter in baseball this season, the most ever before July 1st and tied for the most in a season since 1900, when the modern era began.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, the Los Angeles Clippers beat Phoenix 106-92. The Suns still lead the series 2-1. Tonight, it’s Atlanta against Milwaukee. The Hawks lead the series 2-1.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Montreal beat Las Vegas 3-2. The Canadians win the series 4-3. Tonight, its the New York Islanders at Tampa Bay. That series is tied at 3-3.

FB> The Holiday Bowl is heading to a new venue. It was announced this week that the Holiday Bowl will be moving to Petco Park in downtown San Diego after being played at Qualcomm Stadium for the past 42 years. Under a new contract, the game will feature a team from the Pac-12 and the ACC. Previously, the Holiday Bowl featured teams from the Big 10 and Pac 12.