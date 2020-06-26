Local Sports 6-26-2020

The NCAA Division I Council has voted to extend the in-person recruiting dead period through August 31st. That means no official or unofficial visitors for fall sports during preseason practice. In May, the Council lifted its suspension of voluntary athletic workouts for all universities. Since June 1st, Clemson has reported 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 13 at Texas, 4 at Missouri and 2 at Kansas State.

The MIAA will conduct its football and basketball media days virtually for 2020. The association has also announced that its annual Awards Celebration will be postponed until the summer of 2021. This year’s virtual MIAA Football Media Day is set for Monday July 27tth with the virtual Basketball Media Day planned for Tuesday October 13th. The MIAA Awards Celebration to induct the 2020 Hall of Fame class will be postponed until the summer of 2021. The 2021 event will honor the 2020 Hall of Famers along with select awards from the 2020-2021 academic year.

Kalynn Meyer of Superior has been named the Nebraska Gatorade track and field athlete of the year. It’s the third time Meyer has won the award. Without a spring season, Gatorade considered last year’s performances. At the 2019 state meet, Meyer set a meet record in the discus and set the Class C state meet record in the shot put.

The Hastings Sodbusters will open their abbreviated season tonight with a game against the Fremont Moo at Duncan Field. This year’s 52 game schedule will include 39 games against the Moo and the Western Nebraska Pioneers. The Expedition League has decided to limit travel this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only six of the 10 teams in the league are participating this year. This year’s roster will include four players from Hastings, Trey Asher, Connor Laux, Grant Schmidt and Sam Wibbels and four players from Grand Island, Trey Kissack, Casey Burnham, Cole Evans and Shay Schanaman. Tonight’s game gets underway at 6:35pm.

In American Legion baseball last night, Kearney Runza took a pair of games from Columbus 3-1 and 10-6. Kearney is now 7-1 on the season and will host Millard West on Saturday. Kearney Post 52 split two games with Columbus, winning the first game 10-1 but dropping the nightcap 6-5. Kearney is now 2-7 and will host Norfolk on Sunday.

Hastings Five Points Bank will host Omaha Creighton Prep in a doubleheader tomorrow beginning at noon. Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes will play two games at Norfolk on Saturday.

The 24th Hastings Open will be held this weekend. Over 100 golfers will compete in the two day event. Saturday’s opening round is at the Southern Hills Golf Course. Sunday’s action is at Lochland.

The top two seeds will meet today in the championship of the Nebraska Match Play Championship at the Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln. University of Kansas golfer Luke Kluver of Norfolk beat defending champion Caleb Badura of Aurora in the semifinals yesterday while University of Nebraska golfer Ryan Nietfeldt got by Calvin Freeman of Table Rock.

NFL> The first professional football game of 2020 has been cancelled. The Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The game was set for August 6th in Canton, Ohio. The Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers were scheduled to play the first preseason game of the year. In addition, the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony has also been postponed. The Steelers and the Cowboys will now play in the 2021 game. However the NFL has instructed teams that traning camp will open on time next month. That means, for most teams, players will report no later than July 28th to begin preparing for the 2020 season.

NBA> Basketball player Vince Carter has announced his retirement. Carter signed a one year deal with the Atlanta Hawks for the 2019-2020 season. Carter is 19th all time in NBA history in scoring and was the leagues Rookie of the Year in 1999.

NASCAR> New Hampshire Motor Speedway will allow fans in the grandstands and suites for the August 2nd NASCAR Cup Series race. The race was originally scheduled for July 19th, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu says the track can operate with up to 35 percent capacity.

HORSES> Fans will be allowed for the Kentucky Derby. That race has been rescheduled for September 5th.