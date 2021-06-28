Local Sports 6-28-2021

Vanderbilt will face Mississippi State in the best of 3 final of the College World Series beginning tonight. Vanderbilt advanced in the championship series after the NCAA Division I baseball committee declared Saturday’s winner take all bracket final between Vanderbilt and North Carolina State a no contest due to COVID-19 protocols, putting the Commodores into the championship final. Mississippi State beat Texas 4-3 on Saturday. Tonight’s game gets underway at 6:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:40pm on ESPN Tri-Cities.

Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula has committed to Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-6, 250 pounder also had offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas State before choosing the Huskers. Gottula is the second in-state product in the 2023 class, joining Pierce receiver Benjamin Brahmer.

In American Legion baseball action over the weekend, Hastings Five Points Bank went 3-1 in the Grand Island Tournament. Hastings is now 19-8 on the season and will host Grand Island Home Federal tomorrow night beginning at 7:30pm at Duncan Field. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 7:15pm.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes swept doubleheaders from Scottsbluff and McCook over the weekend. JIH beat Scottsbluff 10-2 and 13-0 on Saturday and came back to beat McCook 9-0 and 13-1 on Sunday. Hastings is now 18-5 and will host Grand Island in the first game tomorrow night at 5:00pm.

Hastings Runza split a pair of games from Kearney yesterday, winning 8-1 and losing 12-4. Runza is now 20-8 and will host Wood River on Wednesday.

In other action, Grand island Home Federal split a pair of games with Anderson Ford yesterday, winning 10-5 and losing 8-5. Home Federal is now 18-6. Kearney Runza picked up a pair of wins over Beatrice and Northwest Taylor Made Home Solutions. Kearney is now 17-9 and will host North Platte on Wednesday.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals dropped their fifth straight game yesterday, losing to Texas 4-1. The Royals have now lost 7 of their last 10 games and are 33-43 on the season. Kansas City will play at Boston beginning at 6:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 5:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs yesterday, Milwaukee beat Atlanta 113-102. The Bucks now lead the series 2-1. Tonight, it’s the Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix. The Suns lead the series 3-1.

The Portland Trail Blazers have named former Los Angeles Clppers assisant coach Chauncey Billups as their next head coach. Billups was a five time NBA All Star and the MVP of the 2004 NBA Finals as a member of the Detroit Pistons.

NHL> Game one of the Stanley Cup Final is set for tonight as Montreal plays at Tampa Bay.

GOLF> Harris English won an eight hole playoff with Kramer Hickok to win the Travelers Championship. The eight hole sudden death playoff is the second longest in PGA history.

NASCAR> Kyle Busch won the NASCAR race yesterday at Pocono. Kyle Larson was second followed by Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Bubba Wallace.