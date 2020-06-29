Local Sports 6-29-2020

The Hastings Five Points Bank American Legion baseball team is now 7-2 on the season after splitting a doubleheader with Omaha Creighton Prep on Saturday. Hastings won the first game 4-3. JT Cafferty was the winning pitcher. Laif Hultine had two hits and three RBI’s. Gabe Conant took the loss in the second game as Hastings lost to Prep 11-8. Conant and Jake Schroeder had two hits apiece. Hastings will play at Grand Island on Tuesday.

Grand Island Home Federal is 6-5 on the season after going 1-2 over the weekend. Grand Island split a pair of games with Fremont on Friday before losing to Millard West on Saturday.

Kearney Runza is 8-1. Kearney beat Millard West 8-6 on Saturday. Kearney will play at North Platte on Tuesday.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes took a pair of games from Norfolk on Saturday 6-1 and 5-2. JIH is now 7-2 on the season and will host Grand Island on Tuesday.

Kearney Post 52 is now 4-7-1. Kearney beat Norfolk 15-4 and 11-3 on Sunday. Kearney will play at Millard West on Thursday.

It was a rough start for the Hastings Sodbusters over the weekend. Hastings lost all three games to the Fremont Moo, 7-4, 7-6 and 8-6. The Sodbusters will play host to the Western Nebraska Pioneers in a doubleheader today beginning at 4:30pm at Duncan Field.

The rosters for the 62nd annual Shrine Bowl football game have been finalized. Twenty two of the original 74 players are not showing up for the July 6th start of training camps in Kearney, mostly because of college football commitments. The only Nebraska walk-ons still listed are Bladen Bayless of Beatrice, Nate Boerkircher of Aurora and Braden Klover of Southern. All three will play for the South. Several area players have been called up to play in the game including Ace McKinnis of Grand Island, Jackson Seward of St. Paul, Connor Crumbliss of Sandy Creek, Jackson Miller of Kearney, Elijah Onate of Gibbon and Keithan Stafford of Doniphan/Trumbull. The game will be played on July 11th at Ron and Carol Stadium in Kearney. Kickoff will be at 2:00pm. We’ll have it on Power 99 KKPR, beginning with the pre-game show at 1:30pm.

Jon Smith and Becky Sullivan were the winners at the Hastings Open over the weekend. Smith won the men’s championship flight. Sullivan was the Women’s Flight winner. The other flight winners for the men included Joey Holling, Chad Gallagher, Ray Bonifas and Chris Long.

NFL> Quarterback Cam Newton has reached an agreement on a one year, incentive-laden deal with the New England Patriots. The Carolina Panthers released Newton, the number one overall selection in 2011 on March 24th, ending their nine year relationship. Newton now will step into the mix to try to replace former Patriots signal caller Tom Brady, who left to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

The NFL has fined the New England Patriots 1.1 million dollars and took away a third round draft pick in the 2021 draft among punishments for their television crew’s filming the field and sidelines during the December 8th game bertween the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns. In addtion, the Patriots television production crews will not be allowd to shoot any games during the 2020 season.

NASCAR> Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin won the NASCAR races over the weekend at Pocono. Its the first time NASCAR has held a doubleheaeder at the same track on the same weekend. NASCAR teams will head for Indianapolis this weekend.