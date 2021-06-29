Local Sports 6-29-2021

Vanderbilt scored seven runs in the first inning and beat Mississippi State 8-2 last night in the first game of the best of three championship series at the College World Series in Omaha. Jack Leiter allowed two runs and three hits and fanned eight in six innings for the Commodores. Game two is tonight at 6:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:40pm on ESPN Tri-Cities.

Nebraska’s Spencer Schwellenbach has been named a first team All American by D1Baseball.com. Schwellenbach was a first team selection as a utility player after he hit .284 with six home runs and 40 RBI’s last season. He was also 3-1 on the mound with 10 saves with an ERA of 0.57. Schwellenbach is the first Husker to earn first team All-America honors since National Player of the Year Alex Gordon in 2005.

The Nebraska baseball team has picked up a commitment from Olathe East, Kansas pitcher and infielder Austin Berggren. The 6-foot-2, 215 pound Berggren is also the quarterback on the football team. He becomes the eighth commitment in Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting class.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play North Carolina State in this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday December 1st in Raleigh, North Carolina. North Carolina State finished 14-11 last year. The Huskers lost to Georgia Tech in last year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge 75-64. They also lost to the Yellow Jackets in the 2019 event 73-56.

Two longtime men’s basketball rivals will get back together this fall to raise money for three non profit charities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nebraska and Colorado will play the charity exhibition game on Sunday October 31st at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It will mark the first meeting between the two programs since March 5th 2011, which was both schools’ final regular season Big 12 game before the Huskers moved to the Big Ten and the Buffalo’s went to the PAC 12. The game will benefit the TeamMates mentoring program, the YWCA of Lincoln for its Employ402 program and the Nebraska Greats Foundation. Tip-off for the game will be at noon.

Hastings Five Points Bank will play Grand Island Home Federal tonight at Duncan Field. Hastings is 19-8 on the season. Home Federal is 18-6. Hastings lost to Grand Island 4-3 to begin the season. First pitch will be at 7:30pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 7:15pm. Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes will play Grand Island in the first game at 5:00pm. In other action today, Kearney Post 52 will host Norfolk in a doubleheader at Memorial Field beginning at 1:00pm this afternoon.

The Hastings American Legion and Mary Lanning Healthcare will be holding a free barbeque tonight from 5 until 8 at the Duncan Field Hitting Facility. Free hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided. A free will donation will be accepted.

ROYALS> The Boston Red Sox rallied from a four run deficit to beat Kansas City 6-5 last night. The same two teams play at 6:10pm tonight. Pre-game at 5:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA> Paul George scored a playoff career high 46 points last night to help the Los Angeles Clippers stave off elimination in Phoenix with a 116-102 win. The Suns still lead the series 3-2. Tonight, it’s Milwaukee at Atlanta. The Bucks lead the series 2-1.

NHL> Tampa Bay beat Montreal 5-1 last night in the first game of the Stanley Cup series. Game two is tomorrow night in Tampa.