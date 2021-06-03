Local Sports 6-3-2021

The Nebraska baseball team is getting ready to face Northeastern in the first round of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional. The Huskers are champions of the Big Ten Conference with a 31-12 record. The Huskies are champions of the Colonial Athletic Association. They are 36-10. Northeastern hits .298 as a team and have four players hitting .341 or better. They’re also aggressive on the base paths with 119 stolen bases. That compares to 64 for the Huskers. First pitch will be at 7:00pm on Friday night. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:00pm on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM.

Former Nebraska offensive lineman Zach Wiegert is on the 2022 College Hall of Fame ballot. This is the seventh time Wiegart’s name has appeared on the ballot after being nominated in 2015. Wiegert was a unanimous first team All American in 1994 and won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman. Former Kearney State coach Allen Zikmund is also on the ballot in the divisional coaches’ category. There are 19 former Huskers in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Nebraska football will open Memorial Stadium to fans for four camps this month, beginning this Friday with the first of two Friday Night Lights camps. Each of the four camps will be free to the public. The other camps include the second Friday Night Lights camp on June 18th, the Huskers’ 7 on 7 camp on June 13th and the Adidas Pipeline OL/DL Camp on June 19th.

The Creighton men’s basketball team has picked up a 6-foot-3, combo guard out of Heritage Hall, Oklahoma. Trey Alexander is a four star recruit who chose the Bluejays over an offer from Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Alexander previously committed to Auburn.

Hastings Five Points Bank took advantage of seven walks and seven hit batters to beat Lexington Pinnacle Bank 11-5 last night at Duncan Field. Lexington also committed six errors. Justin Musgrave was the wining pitcher. He went four innings and gave up four runs and five hits. Musgrave walked two and struck out three. Macrae Huyser, Brayden Mackey and Marcus Miller had two hits apiece. Hastings is now 4-2 on the season and will play in the Millard West Tournament this weekend.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes held Lexington to just two hits in the opener in a 16-2 win. The game was stopped after 4 ½ innings by the ten run rule. Daeton Espino was the winning pitcher. Cameron Brumbaugh and Joseph Peshek had two hits and three RBI’s apiece. JIH is now 4-2 on the season and will play at North Platte on Tuesday.

Kirsten Baete of Beatrice will play Haley Thiele of Wahoo in the finals of the Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship today at Awaril Dunes Golf Club in Axtell. Baete is on the Husker women’s golf team. Thiele is a former college teammate.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals open a series with the Minnesota Twins tonight at Kauffman Stadium. THe Royals are 27-26 on the season and sit five games behind the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central Division. First pitch will be at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5

NBA> Philadelphia, Atlanta and Utah all wrapped up their first round series in the NBA playoffs last night. The 76ers beat Washington 129-112, the Hawks defeated New York 103-89 and the Jazz knocked off Memphis 126-110. In the other game, Dallas got by the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100. The Mavericks lead that series 3-2.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Montreal beat Winnipeg 5-3. The Canadians lead the series 1-0. Colorado took a 2-0 lead in their series with Las Vegas after beating the Golden Knights 3-2 last night.

BB> After 41 seasons, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is calling it quits. Krzyzewski will retire following the 2021-2022 season. He’s led Duke to five national championships in his 41 years. Duke associate head coach John Scheyer has been named coach-in-waiting and will take over after that.