Local Sports 6-3-3020

Nebraska’s Leighton Banjoff has been named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Banjoff led the Huskers with a .341 batting average this season, with three stolen bases and a .636 slugging percentage during the shortened 15 game season. Banjoff is the 20th Husker to earn freshman All American Honors. Colby Gomes was named a freshman All American last year by the Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The Nebraska wrestling team is looking to add five wrestlers to their program for the 2020-2021 season. The five include three time state champion Nic Stoltenburg from Omaha Skutt and Landon Brown, who is a transfer from Western Wyoming Community College. The others are Zak Taylor from Lakewood, Ohio, Brock Hardy of Box Elder, Utah and Brandyn Van Tassell of Chicago, Illinois.

Nebraska-Kearney head volleyball coach Rick Squiers has announced that Breanna Jones and Fallon Stutheit are transferring into the Loper program and will take to the courts this fall. Jones will have two years at UNK after transferring from Bridgeport, Connecticut. She averaged a team best 4.07 digs per set last year. Stuheit will have four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting at Nebraska in 2019. She led her high school team to three Class D1 titles. The Lopers are coming off a National Runner Up finish and are set to begin fall camp in mid-August.

Grand Island Senior High product Cole Evans is on the move. Evans will be transferring from Creighton to Parkland Junior College in Champaign, Illinois to play baseball. Evans played in eight games for the Bluejays and had 12 at-bats. Evans is scheduled to play for the Hastings Sodbusters this summer if the Expedition League holds a season.

NBA> The NBA is inching closer to a return. Commissioner Adam Silver will take a return to play proposal to the NBA Board of Governors on Thursday. The plan would have games beginning on July 31st in Orlando, Florida with a 22 team format with the last possible date for a Finals Game 7 on October 12th. The NBA draft and the opening of free agency would follow that.

NFL> NFL teams must hold training camps this summer at their main practice facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic according to a memo from commissioner Roger Goodell. In addition, teams will not be allowed to hold joint training practices with other teams. In 2019, ten teams practiced away from their main practice facilities. The Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled for the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on August 6th and would be the first two teams to report in late July.