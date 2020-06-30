Local Sports 6-30-2020

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost has told the Lincoln Journal Star that five football players and one football staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 since April. Nebraska has tested roughly 250 athletes and staff members since April. Two players and one staff member showed up in Lincoln with the virus. Three other Husker players acquired the virus in the community.

Grand Island Home Federal swept a doubleheader from Columbus last night 6-2 and 2-1. Grand Island is now 8-5 on the season and will host Hastings Five Points Bank in a doubleheader tonight at Ryder Park beginning at 5:00pm. Because of restrictions put in place for the coronavirus pandemic, fans will not be allowed inside the ballpark and must sit in lawn chairs in left field beyond the fence. Hastings fans are encouraged to park in the tennis court lot west of the ballpark.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes will host Grand Island tonight in a doubleheader at Duncan Field beginning at 5:00pm. Kearney Runza will play two games at North Platte.

The Hastings Sodbusters won their first game of the season with a 6-3 win over the Western Nebraska Pioneers in the first game of a doubleheader yesterday at Duncan Field. Will Richardson was the winning pitcher. Hastings dropped the nightcap 11-4. The Sodbusters outhit the Pioneers 10-9, but committed five errors in the field. Hastings is now 1-4 on the season and will host the Fremont Moo on Wednesday beginning at 6:35pm.

Nebraska continued a long tradition of academic success in 2019-2020 with five Huskers being named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Scholastic All America team. The five include four time winner Haley Thiele of Wahoo. She is joined by Kirsten Baete of Beatrice, Megan Whittaker of Elkhorn, Kate Smith of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota and Leah Herzog of Red Wing, Minnesota.

Junior Kaitlyn Howe of Wilsonville, Oregon and freshman Paige Lucero of Kingman, Arizona represent Nebraska-Kearney on the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All America Scholar team. Howe has a 3.71 GPA and played 12 rounds last season and posted a 79.67 stroke average. Lucero has a perfect 4.00 GPA and appeared in 10 rounds last season to lead all Loper newcomers.

NBA> Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan has tested positive for COVID-19 and has opted out of next month’s restart of the NBA season in Orlando.