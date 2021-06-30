Local Sports 6-30-2021

Mississippi State has forced a deciding third game in the College World Series finals. The Bulldogs beat Vanderbilt 13-2 last night. The start of the game was delayed two hours because of rain. Mississippi State took control of the game by scoring four runs in the third inning. They put the game away by scoring five runs in the seventh inning. The Commodores issued a season high 10 walks. Vanderbilt will be seeking their second straight national title and their third since 2014. Mississippi State will be looking for their first national championship. Game time is set for 6:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:40pm on ESPN Tri Cities.

Hastings Five Points Bank exploded for six runs in the second inning to beat Grand Island Home Federal 8-0 last night at Duncan Field. The offensive onslaught was led by Braden Kalvelage, Gabe Conant, Brayden Mackey, Luke Brooks and Trayton Newman, who all drove in runs in the inning. Mackey was the winning pitcher, giving up only three hits in five innings, while striking out five. Tyler Faye lasted just 1 1/3 innings and took the loss for Grand Island. Hastings is now 20-8 on the season and will play two games against Lincoln Southeast today at Duncan Field beginning at 4:30pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 4:15pm.

Daeton Espino threw a no hitter last night as Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes beat Grand Island Five Points Bank 4-0. Espino struck out eight. The Braves outhit Grand Island 11-0. Jayden Teichmeier led the way with four hits and an RBI. Lucas Gabriel and Evan Rust had two hits apiece. Hastings is now 19-5 on the season and will play at Lexington tonight.

In other action, Hastings Runza will host Wood River tonight at the Smith Complex. First pitch will be at 7:00pm. Kearney Runza and Kearney Post 52 will play at North Platte.

Grand Island Central Catholic has won the NSAA Cup for the third time in the last four years. The Cup is the All-Activities award for Nebraska high schools. The other winners in the All School Division were Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Skutt and Archbishop Bergen. The winners in the boys division were Millard West, Omaha Skutt, Grand Island Central Catholic and Yutan. The girl’s winners were Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Skutt, Lincoln Lutheran and Archbishop Bergen.

ROYALS> J.D. Martinez drove in four runs, including two on a go-ahead double in the sixth inning as Boston beat the Kansas City Royals 7-6 last night. That’s the seventh straight loss for the Royals. The same two teams will play at 6:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 5:30pm on “The Breeze,’ KLIQ 94.5FM.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Atlanta beat Milwaukee 110-88. That series is now tied at 2-2. Tonight, it’s Phoenix at the Los Angeles Clippers. The Suns lead the series 3-2.

NHL> It’s game two of the Stanley Cup finals tonight as Tampa Bay plays host to Montreal. The Lightning won the opening game on Monday 5-1.