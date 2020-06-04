Local Sports 6-4-2020

The Expedition League has announced that its 2020 season will begin on June 26th with a 52-game schedule. The regular season will end on August 19th with the winner of the Lewis Division playing the winner of the Clark Division in a best of three playoff beginning August 21st. Six of the Expedition Leagues’ ten teams will participate in the 2020 season, Badlands, Fremont, Hastings, Pierre, Souris Valley and Western Nebraska. Due to various restrictions and guidelines still in place, four teams, Casper, Sioux Falls, Spearfish and Wheat City, will not be able to participate. The All Star Extravaganza originally scheduled to be held July 20 and 21st in Casper has been moved to the 2021 season. The Expedition Leagues’ revised schedule will be released soon.

Grand Island Central Catholic has won the Class C NSAA Cup for the 2019-2020 season. The NSAA Cup recognizes the states most successful high school athletic and fine arts programs. The other winners included Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Skutt and Bancroft Rosalie. The boy’s division winners were Millard North, Omaha Skutt, Aquinas Catholic and Bancroft Rosalie. The girl’s division winners were Millard North, Scottsbluff, Lincoln Lutheran and Archbishop Bergen. The NSAA Cup will be presented to the winning schools this fall.

NBA> The NBA Board of Governors is expected to approve a return to play proposal today submitted by Commissioner Adam Silver. Under the plan, games would resume on July 31st in Orlando with a 22 team format with the last possible date for Game 7 of the NBA finals set for October 12th. The top 16 teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences will be joined by teams currently within six games of eighth place in the two conferences. Eight teams will be left out. The NBA suspended its season on March 11th because of the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB> Things are not going as well in Major League Baseball. The owners have rejected the players offer to play a 114 game regular season this year with a 30 percent salary reduction. The owners want to play an 82 game schedule and lower salaries from around four billion dollars to approximately 1.2 billion.

NCAA> In an unprecedented move, the NCAA has restored the eligibility of Arizona State punter Michael Turk, who declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, hired an agent and participated at the NFL combine before going undrafted and unsigned in free agency. When he didn’t land on the NFL roster, Turk requested assistance from Arizona State to draft an appeal to have his eligibility restored, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on his ability to showcase his talent during the school’s pro day, which was cancelled. His appeal was granted and Turk now has two years of eligibility remaining. In the meantime, Arizona State has already received a commitment from Florida State graduate transfer Logan Tyler, who led the ACC in punting last year.

NASCAR> NASCAR is returning to Nashville, Tennessee in 2021. Nashville Superspeedway will hold a Cup race for the first time next season, ending NASCAR’s decade-long absence from the track. The Nashville track is owned by Dover Motorsports, Inc., which has held Cup race weekends each year since 1969. Dover will give up one of its dates and move it to Nashville for an expected late June 2021 race weekend. Nashville Superspeedway held Xfinity and Truck events from 2001 until 2011.

FB> Former Iowa State head coach, Johnny Majors, has died at the age 85. The college football hall-of-famer got his first job as a head coach in Ames in 1968 and led the Cyclones to a pair of bowl appearances and a 24-30-1 record in his five seasons there. Majors also coached at Pittsburgh and Tennessee and led the Panthers to the national championship in 1976.