Local Sports 6-4-2021

After being named the Big Ten Player of the Year on Sunday, Nebraska infielder Spencer Schwellenbach was named a second team All-American yesterday by the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Schwellenbach enters the postseason hitting .289 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 35 RBI’s in 43 games.

The Nebraska baseball team will play Northeastern today in the first round of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional. The Huskers are 31-12 on the season. The Huskies are 36-10. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. First pitch will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have the game on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:00pm. In the other game, top seeded Arkansas will battle New Jersey Institute of Technology. The winners will play tomorrow night at 8:00pm. The losers play in the elimination game at 2:00pm. The Huskers have not reached the Super-Regional round since 2005.

Two other teams from the Big Ten Conference are also playing today. Maryland will play Charlotte in the Greenville Regional while Michigan will take on UConn in the South Bend Regional.

Nebraska golfer Kirsten Baete won the Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship yesterday at Amarii Dunes Golf Club in Axtell. Baete defeated former teammate Haley Thiele 5 & 3 in the championship match.

The 62nd annual Shrine Bowl Football game will be played tomorrow night at Foster Field/Ron and Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney. Among those participating will be Slade Smith and Tyler Slechta of Adams Central, Carson Shoemaker of Hastings High, Joseph Hinrichs of Sutton and Jameson Herzberg and Brady Collingham of Aurora. Kickoff will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on Power 99 and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 5:30pm.

In American Legion Baseball action this weekend, Hastings Five Points Bank will play in the Millard West Tournament. Hastings Runza will play in the Grand Island Tournament. Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes has the weekend off.

In American Legion baseball action last night, Kearney Runza swept a doubleheader from Scottsbluff 6-1 and 11-5. Kearney is now 5-4.

ROYALS> Salvador Perez hit two home runs last night to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins. Perez has 14 home runs this season and joined Ed Kirkpatrick in 1969, Darrell Porter in 1977 and Mike Sweeney as the only Royals with multiple homers in consecutive games. The same two teams play at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA> In the NBA Playoffs last night, Devin Booker scored 47 points as Phoenix eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers with a 113-100 win in Game Six of their first round series. Its the first time in Labron James’ career, in 15 trips to the playoffs, that his team has been eliminated in the first round. In the other game, Denver eliminated Portland 126-115.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Boston beat the New York Islanders 2-1. The Bruins lead the series 2-1. In the other game, Carolina defeated Tampa Bay 3-2. Tampa Bay still leads the series 2-1.