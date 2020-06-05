Local Sports 6-5-2020

The Hastings Sodbusters will start their season on June 26th. The Expedition League announced this week a 52 game schedule that will run through August 19th. The top team from the Lewis Division will play the top team from the Clark Division in a best of three playoff beginning August 21st. Only six of the ten teams in the league will be able to participate in the 2020 season because of various restrictions and guidelines still in place for the coronavirus pandemic. General manager Scott Galusha says a majority of the games for the Sodbusters this year will be against the Fremont Moo and the Western Nebraska Pioneers to cut down on travel. The other teams participating this year are the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, Pierre Trappers and the Badlands Big Sticks. A schedule will be released this weekend.

Hastings American Legion will not be holding a Little League baseball season this summer. The move will effect close to 400 kids that normally participate in the program. Legion spokesman Gail Jones says it came down to safety and the volunteers needed to carry out the guidelines caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Kearney has also cancelled their program for this summer.

Chadron State has hired Shane Paben to be their next head men’s basketball coach. Paben’s previous coaching stop was at Bellevue University, where he led the Bruins to ten consecutive NAIA Tournaments, 10 straight regular season conference titles and six conference tournament titles in 11 seasons. His teams finished nationally ranked each season. His career head coaching record is 275-100.

A former Doane volleyball coach is joining the coaching staff at Indiana as a volunteer assistant coach. Gwen Egbert retired from Doane in December after seven seasons there. She has also coached high school teams at Papillion-Lavista and Papillion-LaVista South. Egbert also played on the Nebraska volleyball team in the 1980’s.

NBA> The NBA board of governors have approved a 22 team format to restart the 2019-2020 season. Games will begin on July 31st at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando. The vote was 29-1 with the Portland Trail Blazers voting against the proposal. Under the plan, 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams will play eight regular season games to determine seeding for the NBA playoffs. The last possible date for Game 7 of the NBA finals is set for October 12th. Teams will begin training in Orlando on July 9th.

MLB> Major League Baseball is still at a stalemate to begin their season. The players are still demanding a 114 game schedule with full prorated salaries. The league wants a drastically reduced schedule in order for owners to be able to pay players on a per game basis.

NFL> NFL coaching staffs are permitted to return to team facilities today with a maximum number of personel limited to 100 people. All team facilities were closed in March because of the pandemic. Players won’t return to their team facilities until training camp begins in July.

RACING> Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the Indy Car-Nascar doubleheader on July 4th weekend without fans. Track officials had been optimistic that Indy could be the first major sporting venue to have fans back in the stands this summer. Instead, the stands will be empty much like the rest of the tracks since major racing resumed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the Indy cars are running this weekend in Texas. Nascar is in Atlanta.