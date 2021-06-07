Local Sports 6-7-2021

Griffin Everitt had a two out, two run single to cap a three run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning and Nebraska stunned number one overall seed and top ranked Arkansas 5-3 in the Fayetteville Regional on Sunday. The two teams will square off again tonight, with the winner advancing to the super-regionals this weekend. Spencer Schwellenbach was the winning pitcher. He threw 4 2/3 innings of relief and allowed one hit and two walks. Nebraska got to the finals by beating NJIT 18-4 in the elimination game earlier in the day. Tonight’s game gets underway at 6:00pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:30pm on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM. Nebraska will be looking for their fifth regional title in the program’s history and their first since 2005.

The North beat the South 10-3 on Saturday in the 62nd annual Shrine Bowl football game in Kearney. Kale Bird of Bennington was named the Offensive Player of the Game after completing 16 of 26 passes for 133 yards. Jimmy Quaintance of Millard North was the Defensive Player of the Game after recording four tackles and an interception.

In American Legion Baseball action over the weekend, Hastings Five Points Bank went 2-2 in the Millard West Tournament. Hastings is now 6-4 on the season and will play at North Platte on Tuesday. Hastings beat North Platte last Tuesday 4-3 at Duncan Field.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes beat Kearney Jersey’s 12-2 on Saturday. JIH is now 5-2 and will also play at North Platte on Tuesday.

Hastings Runza went 2-2 in the Grand Island Tournament. Hastings is now 10-3 and will host Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday in a doubleheader at the Smith Complex.

Kearney Post 52 went 1-3 over the weekend. Kearney is now 8-6 on the season and will play at Lexington on Wednesday.

ROYALS> Minnesota first baseman Miguel Sano swooped in to catch a popped up bunt and start to triple play, highlighting the Twins 2-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The last time the Royals hit into a triple play was in 2012. Kansas City is now 29-28 on the season and will begin a west coast swing tonight at the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch will be at 8:38pm. Pre-game show begins at 8:00pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs yesterday, Atlanta beat Philadelphia 128-124 in the first game of their second round series. The Los Angeles Clippers won their series with Dallas with a 126-111 victory.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Montreal stopped Winnipeg 5-1. The Canadians lead that series 3-0. Las Vegas beat Colorado 5-1. That series is tied at 2-2.

NASCAR> Kyle Larson won the NASCAR race yesterday at the Sonoma Raceway in California. Chase Elliot was second followed by Martin Truex Junior, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch.

NFL> The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to trade star wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans. In exchange for Jones, the Titans will send a 2022 second round draft pick and a 2023 fourth round selection to the Falcons. Along with Jones, the Falcons will send a 2023 sixth round pick to the Titans. Over the past ten seasons, Jones leads the NFL with 58 100-yard receiving games.

PGA> Patrick Cantlay won the Memorial on Sunday in a playoff. Cantlay won after leader Jon Rahm had to withdraw from the tournament on Saturday after testing positive for COVID.