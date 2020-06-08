Local Sports 6-8-2020

The Nebraska football team picked up a 6-foot-3, 210 pound inside linebacker from Tabor, Iowa over the weekend. Seth Malcom is an eight man player from Fremont-Mills High School. As a junior, he collected 70.5 tackles with three interceptions. He added 12.1 yards per carry and 29 touchdowns as a running back. Malcom had other offers from Kansas State, Minnesota and Iowa State. He is listed as the number 1,128th overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class by 247 Sports and the 78th overall at outside linebacker.

Nebraska’s recent history landing eight man scholarship players is limited. Receiver Ty Hahn of Johnson Brock joined the 2020 class as walk-on. Safety Andrew Shanle of St. Edward was part of the 2002 class while Steve Kriewald of North Loup Scotia signed with the Huskers in 2000.

Husker defensive back Dicaprio Bootle has been named to the 42-member watch list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. The 5-foot-10, 195 pound senior is a two year starter and earned all Big Ten third team honors last season.

Football publications have hit the newsstands. Street and Smith has Nebraska finishing second in the Big Ten West behind Wisconsin and earning a trip to the Outback Bowl. Iowa is third in the West followed by Minnesota, Purdue, Northwestern and Illinois. College Football News has the Huskers win total at 7 ½ for this season. They have the Huskers at 5-2 after the first seven games.

Freshman defensive back Henry Gray is transferring to Florida International, without ever taking part in a practice for the Nebraska football team. Gray was a four star prospect in the 2020 class, who had offseason shoulder surgery and did not participate in spring camp.

FB> Longtime Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle has been put on administrative leave after a group of former football players spoke out about negative experiences they and other black players had while at Iowa under Doyle’s supervision. Doyle has led Iowa’s strength and conditioning program since 1999. He is the nation’s highest paid strength coach, earning 800-thousand dollars a year.

Utah has suspended defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley and launched an external investigation concerning a 2013 text message he sent that included a racial slur. Scalley has been on the Utah staff since 2009, the last four years as defensive coordinator.

RACING> Scott Dixon won the season opening Indy car race in Texas on Saturday. Kevin Harvick won the NASCAR race in Atlanta.

BB> Green Bay has hired Will Ryan to be there next head men’s basketball coach. He is the son of former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan. Will Ryan comes to Green Bay after posting a 14-13 record in his only season as head coach at Division II program Wheeling in West Virginia. He previously worked as an assistant coach at Ohio and North Dakota State.