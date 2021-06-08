Local Sports 6-8-2021

Arkansas scored four runs in the eighth inning to beat Nebraska 6-2 last night in the championship game of the Fayetteville Regional. The Hogs scored on a wild pitch and a three run homer by pinch hitter Charlie Welch to put the game away. Razorbacks closer Kevin Kopps threw seven shutout innings of relief to improve to 12-0 on the season. Kopps struck out eight and retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced. With the loss, Nebraska ends the season 34-14. Arkansas is now 49-11 and will host North Carolina State in a Super Regional this weekend.

The Nebraska football team has picked up a verbal commitment from a 6-foot-6, 230 pound tight end from Lakeville, Minnesota. Chase Androff chose the Huskers over Michigan State, Iowa State and Kansas State. He becomes the third commitment in the Class of 2022 joining linebacker Ernest Hausmann from Columbus and wide receiver Victor Jones of Orlando.

Three former Nebraska volleyball standouts have been named to the U.S. Women’s Volleyball National Team that will represent the United States at the Olympic Games in Tokyo next month. Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Justin Wong-Orantes have been named to the 12-player roster. Larson will be making her third Olympic appearance, Robinson her second and Wong-Orantes her first.

Oklahoma will play Florida State for the NCAA Softball National Championship. The Sooners beat James Madison 7-1 last night while the Seminoles got Alabama 8-5. The best of three series begins tonight at 6:30pm. We’ll have it on ESPN Tri-Cities beginning at 6:15pm.

In American Legion Baseball action tonight, Hastings Five Points Bank will play at North Platte. Hastings is 6-4 on the season and beat North Platte 4-3 last Tuesday at Duncan Field. Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes will play North Platte in the first game. In other action, Kearney Runza will play two games at Lexington.

ROYALS> The Los Angeles Angels beat the Kansas City Royals 8-3 last night. Royals starter Jackson Kowar didn’t make it out of the first inning in his Major League debut. The touted prospect faced only seven batters and threw three wild pitches before being lifted after just two outs. The 24 year old right-hander allowed four runs on three hits with two walks. He became the second American League starter in the expansion era to give up four or more runs in less than an inning in his major league debut, joining Taylor Hearn of Texas in 2019. Kowar was the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft. He was 5-0 with a 0.85 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched for the Omaha Storm Chasers.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Brooklyn beat Milwaukee 121-86. The Nets lead the series 2-0. Phoenix defeated Denver 122-105. The Suns lead the series 1-0.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, the New York Islanders got by Boston 5-4. The Islanders lead the series 3-2. Montreal edged Winnipeg 3-2. The Canadians win the series 4-0.