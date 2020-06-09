Local Sports 6-9-2020

Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman has entered the transfer portal. Spielman took a personal leave from the football program in March. Since he already used a redshirt in 2016, Spielman will need a waiver to get immediate eligibility. He’ll finish as Nebraska’s third all time leader in both receptions and receiving yards and eighth in receiving touchdowns. He led the Husker offense with 898 yards receiving on 49 catches in 2019.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will have a strikingly different roster in 2020-2021, as Coach Amy Williams welcomes seven newcomers to a 13 player roster, including four West Coast transfers, a talented freshman post from Minnesota, a top player in the Australian National Team program and one of the best guards in the state of Nebraska. Whitney Brown of Northwest is joining the Husker program after averaging 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game for the Vikings last season. The seven newcomers will join forces with six returning players, Kate Cain, Taylor Kissinger, Sam Haiby, Isabelle Boune, Trinity Brady and Makenzie Helms. Nebraska finished 17-13 last year, 7-11 in the conference.

Hastings St. Cecilia point guard Bailey Kissinger has announced her commitment to Nebraska-Kearney. Kissinger has led the Hawkettes to back to back state titles. Last season as a sophomore, she averaged 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

NCAA> The NCAA will consider a six week plan for football teams to prepare for the start of their seasons that includes two weeks when teams can hold walk-throughs before full practices start. The oversight committee has been working on a six week model to lead into the season for weeks. It calls for two weeks preceding the start of a typical preseason practice schedule, during which time, teams can do up to 20 hours per week of weight training, conditioning, film study, meetings and walk throughs with coaches. Players would not be permitted to wear helmets and pads during walk throughs, but a ball could be used for instructions. NCAA rules state teams can begin preseason practices 29 days before the date of their first game. Nebraska began voluntary workouts on June 1st. Their first game is scheduled for September 5th.

MLB> Major League baseball has made an updated proposal to its players union, moving to have a 76 game season with players getting 75 percent of their pro-rated salaries. The proposal would end the season to later than October 31st. The playoff schedule, which would include ten teams, must still be finalized.